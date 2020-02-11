Fale Dojo welcomes new era becoming NJPW New Zealand Dojo

Fale Dojo (Auckland, NZ) is now an official part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling training system. Going forward internationally, the Dojo will now be known as NJPW New Zealand Dojo, however, locally, we will maintain our Fale Dojo brand.

“The Dojo will be called New Japan Pro-Wrestling New Zealand Dojo,” announced Naoki Sugabayashi, NJPW Chairman. "Currently in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Bad Luck Fale, Jay White, Robbie Eagles, and Toa Henare all represent Oceanic nations. We plan for the next generation of NJPW stars to be born in this new Dojo."

In addition, Mr. Sugabayashi revealed an NJPW tryout that will take place at the NJPW New Zealand Dojo on May 9 and 10.

“This has been years in the making,” said Toks ‘Bad Luck’ Fale, the founder and Head Trainer of Fale Dojo / NJPW New Zealand Dojo. “Finally after the sacrifices and hard work. My goal of showing the world the talent we have in Oceania will happen.”

NEW TRAINERS TANGI ROPATI, GINA GEE & VIKRANT PAWAAR:



As Fale Dojo expands to its international identity NJPW New Zealand Dojo, we will endeavour to give our students the best training in New Zealand strong style. We are therefore delighted to welcome Tangi Ropati, Gina Gee and Vikrant Pawaar to the Fale Dojo coaching staff.

These athletes not only epitomise NZ strong style with their respective sporting backgrounds but also represent New Zealand’s rich and multi-layered identity.

“I’m over the moon, and more than happy with the new trainers that we’ve brought on board to Fale Dojo,” said Mark Tui, Fale Dojo General Manager/Coach. “I look forward to seeing how the Dojo progresses this year.”

NEW PARTNERSHIPS WITH COCA-COLA and XPLOSIV SUPPLEMENTS:



We are thrilled to announce our new partnerships. “I’m very humbled and grateful for our partnership with Coca Cola, Powerade, and Pump, as well as our partnership and sponsorship with Xplosiv Supplements based in Papatoetoe, South Auckland,” stated Tui.

“Watch this space,” he concluded. “There are going to be great things coming from Fale Dojo, we’re looking forward to 2020 and beyond.”

ABOUT FALE DOJO / NJPW NEW ZEALAND DOJO:



Founded in 2016 by Head Trainer Toks Fale, Fale Dojo is a professional wrestling training school and wrestling promotion based in South Auckland, New Zealand. Toks Fale first came into the wrestling scene as the first non-Japanese student to successfully train as a young lion (rookie) at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Dojo from 2008 to 2009, before his 2010 debut in NJPW. Known professionally as the “Rogue General” Bad Luck Fale, his wrestling status was elevated in 2013 when he became one of the founding members of Bullet Club. Regarded as the hottest faction in pro wrestling, Bullet Club has maintained its dominance in the wrestling world for over half a decade, due partly to Fale’s reputation as the Club’s revered enforcer.

Toks Fale envisioned the Dojo as a way of sharing his experience and knowledge with his community with the goal of presenting professional wrestling as a viable career opportunity. Fale’s reputation helped ensure an affiliation between the Dojo and New Japan Pro Wrestling which has allowed graduates from the Dojo’s three-month professional wrestling course to pursue further training at the New Japan Dojo and from there the possibility of gaining a spot on the NJPW main roster.

Notable graduates to emerge from Fale Dojo include “Switchblade” Jay White, Toa Henare, Robbie Eagles, and Aaron Solow. The incentive and the opportunity to gain Fale’s insight has drawn in many locals, as well as attracting students from all over the world.

Fale’s passion is to give back to his community, to share his experience and knowledge of the wrestling profession and to instil the teachings required to become a successful professional wrestler.

Fale Dojo is proud to have partnerships with Coca-Cola, and Xplosive Supplements, Papatoetoe, South Auckland. Fale Dojo also is the first Pacific Island owned and operated professional wrestling training school and wrestling promotion in New Zealand.

Fale Dojo is an official part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling training system, known internationally as NJPW New Zealand Dojo.





