Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

TVNZ Breakfast wakes up in Napier

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 9:59 am
Press Release: TVNZ


TVNZ Breakfast wakes up in Napier with the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards

TVNZ Breakfast broadcast LIVE from Napier this morning in partnership with the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

John, Hayley, Jenny-May and Matty are taking a road trip around the country to meet past and present Local Hero Award winners in the lead up to the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on 20 February.

In the beautiful setting of the Napier Soundshell and waterfront, Hayley spoke with our first Kiwibank Local Hero of the day, Jody Hamilton. Jody discussed youth unemployment rates in the Hawkes Bay and how it spurred her on to found Lift, a social enterprise focused on connecting with young people and helping them into meaningful work. Jody bought with her Tyler Taurima- Brown who chatted about her first-hand experience with Lift and how it changed her life.

John then met James Laver, a lifeguard based in Waimarama beach responsible for looking after his community. James spoke about being a patrol captain and how we can all stay safe in the water this summer.

Our final guest in Napier this morning was Rodney Triplow. Hayley spoke with Rodney about working on the frontline as a volunteer firefighter. Rodney joined the brigade in 1973 and has served his neighbourhood ever since.

Breakfast travels to Greytown tomorrow, followed by Blenheim on Thursday and Christchurch on Friday.

Venues for the week are as follows:
Monday: Hamilton – 298 Victoria Street. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Hamilton
Tuesday: Napier – Sound Shell, Marine Parade. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Napier
Wednesday: Greytown – 169 Main Street
Thursday: Blenheim – Village Vines, 193 Rapaura road
Friday: Christchurch – Bridge of Remembrance, Oxford terrace. With the support of Mitre 10 MEGA Canterbury

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 