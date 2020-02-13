Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Home Is Where The Heart Is For Kiwis This Valentine’s Day

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Beef And Lamb NZ

More Kiwis are choosing to stay at home with their significant other this Valentine’s Day.

The poll included over a thousand responses with 46% choosing to stay at home, a further 13% planning on dining out whilst 31% stated they would be doing nothing to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.

Rod Slater, CEO of Beef + Lamb New Zealand, was quick to point out that New Zealand has always been a country of cooks.

“To me this is no surprise. New Zealand is a foodie nation who love to put on a show. We are privileged to have the very best produce available to us right on our doorstep. Whether that be the fruit and veg, the seafood or indeed our world class beef and lamb. For me, I will be heading home to cook a butterfly leg of lamb on the barbecue to share with my wife. I couldn’t think of a better way to show her how much she means to me.”

For the 13% of Kiwis choosing to head to a restaurant, the options are endless with many establishment’s hosting unique Valentine’s Day dining experiences.

Beef and Lamb Ambassador Chef Tejas Nikam – who leads the team at Vices & Virtues located in the five-star Sudima Hotel, Christchurch – said: “It’s always a chef’s job to be cooking on special occasions like Valentine’s Day, so I’ll be in the kitchen. However, if I could cook at home, we’d probably go for a delicious piece of eye fillet as my wife and I are both huge fans, maybe something like the Angus beef eye fillet dish on my menu.”

The 31% of Kiwis who stated they would be ‘doing nothing’ are recommended to invite someone special over for dinner, head to recipes.co.nz and pick one of the many delicious dishes to cook so you can make that person feel amazing.

Find more from Beef And Lamb NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
