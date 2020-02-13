Local True Life Telefeature Runaway Millionaires Receives Five Nominations At 2020 Ny Festivals

(Auckland – 13 February 2020) Independent New Zealand screen production company Fearless Productions’ debut television project Runaway Millionaires has been nominated as a finalist across five categories at the 2020 New York Festivals Film & TV Awards.

Runaway Millionaires is the gripping true story of Kara Hurring and Leo Gao, an ordinary New Zealand couple who went on the run after an extraordinary sum of money was mistakenly deposited into their account. The telefeature was made with the support of NZ On Air and aired on TVNZ 1 (New Zealand) and Channel Seven (Australia) in 2019.

Runaway Millionaires, helmed by veteran producers Carmen J. Leonard and Deborah Cope, has reached finalist status in the following awards categories:

TV Movie

Best Screenplay: for writer Pip Hall

Best Performance by an Actress: for lead actress Jess Sayer who played Kara Hurring

Best Direction: for director Danny Mulheron

Best Camerawork: for Director of Photography Rewa Harré

“We are delighted to have our company’s debut production honoured amongst the best of the best internationally,” said Carmen J. Leonard. “These nominations are a testament to the hard work and talent of our fantastic cast and crew.”

“This was such a big news story at the time, we couldn’t believe it hadn’t been told before,” said Deborah Cope. “Bringing Kara Hurring’s story to life was an amazing opportunity and we are grateful to Kara for trusting us to tell her story.”

For a full list of all finalists, visit:

https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/Winners/Finalists/19482e67-0d52-455c-87f7-c83e453ed7a5

