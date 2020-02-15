Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mauger Makes His Mark In Weekend’s First Historic Touring Car Series Race At Teretonga

Saturday, 15 February 2020, 8:51 pm
Press Release: Historic Touring Car Association

It was like a round of the British Touring Car Championship from its heyday in the late 1990s/early 2000s all over again on the first day of competition at the final round of this season’s Archibald’s Historic Touring Car Series at the new-look George Begg Classic Speedfest at Invercargill’s Teretonga Park this afternoon.

Phil Mauger in his way to winning the first Archibald’s Historic Touring Car race of the weekend this afternoon. | Photo credit: Fast Company/Richard Dimmock.

Event host Scott O’Donnell, (Prodrive Ford Mondeo) qualified quickest and stroked away to an early lead only be reeled back in by a chasing pack of Phil Mauger (ex-Team Dynamics Nissan Primera), Nigel Arkell (ex-North American Touring Car Championship Honda Accord) and Arron Black (GP A BMW E30 M3).

One minute O’Donnell looked like a shoe-in to win the race on home soil, the next he was being chewed up and spat to the back, eventually crossing the finish line in fourth place.

“These cars really are on knife edge,” O’Donnell said afterwards,” And I think that Phil and obviously now Nigel have learned how to stay on it for longer before losing their balance than I have!

“Still the crowd seemed to like it and as we keep telling each other we are racing these cars for the pleasure of seeing them being used as they were intended not for sheep stations.”

The result was that Mauger not only managed to get to the front of the pack, he also – somehow – managed to stay there, crossing the finish line just over a second in front of the always impressive Arron Black with series newcomer Nigel Arkell third, in front of Scott O‘Donnell who in turn was just in front of his uncle, Lindsay O’Donnell (Volvo S40) who was 5th.

Scott O’Donnell leads the field into the first turn. | Photo credit: Fast Company/Richard Dimmock.

Sixth was another strong result for Steven Kelly in his newly-acquired ex-Australia BMW E36 Supetourer while 7th was local lad Liam McDonald (ex-Team Kiwi Nissan Primera) finally beating fellow NZTC-Spec pace-man Kevin Pateman (Ford Telstar V6) to the line.

There are two more races for the Archibald’s Historic Touring Car Series tomorrow, with one 6-lap sprint first thing in the morning and a second mid-afternoon.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Historic Touring Car Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 