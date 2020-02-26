Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ben Elton To Bring Brand-New Stand-up Comedy Show to NZ

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 10:23 am
Press Release: Live Nation


BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT WITH PHIL MCINTYRE ENTERTAINMENTS


The “Live 2020” tour confirmed for Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in May 2020



AUCKLAND, NZ (Feb 26, 2020) – BEN ELTON today announced he will tour New Zealand with a brand-new stand-up show, Ben Elton Live in May 2020. He last performed stand-up in New Zealand in 2006 but has now returned to the stage, having recently completed a sell-out 75-date UK tour.

Ben Elton exploded onto the comedy scene more than 30 years ago, hosting Channel 4’s groundbreaking Saturday Live. Since then Elton has achieved huge success as a stand-up comic, author, playwright, actor and director. He's written television shows such as The Young Ones, Blackadder 2, Blackadder The Third, Blackadder Goes Forth, The Thin Blue Line, the famous ‘exam’ episode of Mr Bean and many more, as well writing and directing two feature films: 2000’s Maybe Baby and 2017’s Australian-made Three Summers. In 2018, he wrote Kenneth Branagh’s critically acclaimed biopic of William Shakespeare All Is True which starred Judi Dench and Ian McKellen. Earlier this month, the live theatre production of his hit BBC TV series Upstart Crow opened at The Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End.

A highly respected author, Elton has published 16 best-selling novels, six of which became number one bestsellers. Elton is also widely known for his writing for the stage which includes three smash hit West End plays and the global phenomenon We Will Rock You based on the music of British rock legends Queen. A serial award winner, he has won three BAFTAs, two Laurence Olivier Awards, The Royal Television Society Writer’s Award, The Golden Dagger UK Crime Writer of the Year Award, The Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and the Eurovision Golden Rose D’Or Lifetime Achievement Award.

As Ben says: "The last time I toured I was still smarter than my phone. Things have definitely taken a funny turn."

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 1pm Tuesday, March 3.

Vodafone customers can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 11am, Friday February 28 until 11am, Monday March 2.

My Live Nation members will have pre-sale access from 11am Monday, March 2 until 12pm Tuesday, March 3.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz

Elton’s timing and phrasing remain impeccable, his structure is masterly’ The Daily Telegraph

'Just give him a stage and a microphone and Ben Elton is the best. No contest' The Sunday Times

'There is nothing, absolutely nothing to beat Ben Elton live!' Evening Standard


THE CIVIC, AUCKLAND
SATURDAY MAY 9

JAMES HAY THEATRE, CHRISTCHURCH
SUNDAY MAY 10

OPERA HOUSE, WELLINGTON
TUESDAY MAY 12


