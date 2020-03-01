Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Struan Abernethy Appointed Independent Director On ARL Board

Sunday, 1 March 2020, 11:27 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

The Auckland Rugby League Board of Directors has appointed Struan Abernethy as an independent director, replacing Greg Steed in the position.

The announcement was made at Saturday's Chair's Forum held at the Mangere East Rugby League Club, which was attended by club chairs from across the Auckland Rugby League.

Abernethy is currently the CEO of Reach Media and has occupied leadership roles for his entire career.

In addition to his place on the ARL Board, Abernethy sits on the Make a Wish Board as a volunteer trustee and is a director of digital agency Hype & Dexter.

Abernethy said with his background and skillset he feels he can make a difference to rugby league in Auckland.

"Not only do I bring that commercial experience and skillset, but also quite a lot of experience as far as governance is concerned," Abernethy said.

"I did the Hiakai leadership programme last year over 12 months and what came out of it was the question of what am I doing for New Zealand and how am I helping the New Zealand community.

"One of the things I have always been passionate about is sport, and if I am frankly honest I think rugby league should be more successful than it is.

"So I am here because I think I can help."

ARL chairperson Shane Price acknowledged the work of Steed, while adding that Abernethy will bring real value to the Board.

"Greg has been the consummate independent director during his time on the Board and we thank him for his work," Price said.

"Struan came to us because he wanted to give back to the community and he brings complete independence to the role.

"He also brings some real commercial acumen to the Board."

Auckland Rugby League Board of Directors:

Shane Price

Chairman

Evelyn Brooker

Elected director

Struan Abernethy

Appointed director

Brian Mills

Appointed director

Karen Gibbons

Elected director

Tony Kemp

Elected director

Lynne Cameron

Elected director

ENDS

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

