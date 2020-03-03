Festival Of Pacific Arts 2020 In Hawai’i Postponed

Creative New Zealand acknowledges the announcement by the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC) Commission today, Tuesday 3 March, to postpone the 2020 festival due to growing global concerns over COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Creative New Zealand will work with the FestPAC Commission to understand what this will mean for the New Zealand Delegation and will provide an update when possible.

“We acknowledge that this would not have been an easy decision to make and thank the Commission for their guidance and decisive action,” says Aotearoa Heads of Delegation and Arts Council members Dean Whiting and Caren Rangi.

Creative New Zealand has been preparing to send a delegation of over 100 artists, stakeholders and arts advocates to participate at the festival in Hawai’i in June this year. Our thoughts are with the Māori and Pasifika artists who, for over a year, have been preparing work for the Festival.

When further information comes to hand, we will issue another statement.

