L.A.B Announce Two Special Headline Shows

Friday 8 May – Powerstation, Auckland

Saturday 9 May – The Factory, Hamilton

Loop are proud to present two special headline shows from one of the hottest acts in NZ, L.A.B! These two shows are L.A.B’s first headline shows in both Auckland & Hamilton since the release of their new album L.A.B III.

Auckland Tickets Available Here

Hamilton Tickets Available Here

Tickets for both shows go on sale Thursday 5 March at 12pm.

These two headline shows will cap off a massive summer which has seen L.A.B close out One Love Festival in Tauranga, and perform across NZ alongside Fat Freddy’s Drop & Six60. With a gold-selling single and a top five charting album in the bag, these shows will also serve as a curtain-raiser to an Australian tour the next week, which will see the band play eight sold-out shows.

Tickets and more info for all shows available at loop.co.nz. Thanks to Radio Hauraki, NZ Vapor & Native Sparkling.

Listen to L.A.B III - https://smarturl.it/LABIII

