Sweet As Banana Pudding Art Exhibition

The Heretaunga Women’s Centre Art Exhibition and Sale, ‘Sweet as Banana Pudding’ is an exhibition and sale of work by women artists, both professional and emerging, who reside in the Hawke’s Bay region. It also is the main annual fundraiser for the centre. The Women’s centre becomes an art gallery for a week – during that time the normal centre activities will not operate.

While the event is a fundraiser, the HWC only takes a very small commission much less that bigger galleries. Amanda Meynell, Centre Manger says, “this is because the Women’s Centre prime focus will always be in support of women, this is also the reason we do not curate the works, which means new and emerging artists can also be supported”.

This year an exhibition room has been made available for local women artists under 18 years and several schools have taken this opportunity for their students to show and sell work.

The event has been running since 2017 and Amanda Meynell centre manager is hoping this will be our most successful yet. ” We are working very hard to get the word out there, the calibre of art work is amazing and I feel very excited for the exhibition”.

The opening night is on Friday 3rd April 2020 at 5.30pm. Men are very welcome to attend this night and any of the other days. Art work will be displayed over the weekend and for the following week until Wednesday 8th April, with a final wine and cheese from 5 to 7.30pm. Opening night has a bar and a band and we expect just like the past few years it will be packed. Those in know will be there early to purchase art works. Meynell says, we receive calls from all around the country prior to the exhibition - but we never pre-sell – you need to be there at the opening!

With nearly 60 artists committed and over 200 art works the exhibition promises to be an exciting one. With artists such as Jil of Aotearoa, Jean McGavock, Susan Davidson and Sonia Chrystall all exhibiting.

Jil of Aotearoa’s work in large outdoor Murals is well known around Hawke’s Bay - her art is considered colourful, obsessive and marked with her bad attitude!

Sonia Chrystall paints primarily with acrylics in a colourful abstract-realistic style which explores light, colour and focus. It is a very intuitive style and the work is very sought after.

Jean McGavock’s mosaic work is always in demand.

Art exhibited includes painting, sculpture, jewellery, mosaic and ceramics.

Sweet as Banana Pudding, the exhibition sale and fundraiser fiind us at the Women’s Rest Building Cnr. Russell & Eastbourne Streets, Hastings 4122

Tickets are $20 via the Women’s centre or on Eventbrite which will include a drink in the ticket price and nibbles will also be provided throughout the evening

We will have a band playing and a cash bar for anyone wishing to purchase additional drinks.

