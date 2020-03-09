40,000 Camping Certificates Altered

In the ongoing concerns around the issue of self containment certificates to RV’s, it has been discovered this week that an estimated 40,000 self containment certificates have had their online versions altered since originally being issued.

The alterations appear to have occurred about April 2018 when a statement establishing personal liability on a Club President was revealed. The club acted quickly to change the statement on new all certificates issued.

This week it has been discovered that all old certificates that predated April 2018, have also been altered to include the new statement.

The Certificates are also required to record the number of ‘occupants’ that a RV is certified for, at some time that statement on the Certificates was also changed to the number of ‘sleeps’. The requirements of the standard require the number of 'occupants' to be recorded.

There are reports that the Certificates issued in some cases prove non-compliance with the rules and several cases have been noted were certificates have being issued to RV’s without even being inspected.

Unfortunately with the ability to alter these certificates after issue the public can not rely on the Certificates in fact complying with the rules.

Along with the fake blue stickers, Freedom Camping News is also hearing reports of fake windscreen self containment warrants and even paper copies of certificates.

There is nothing under the self containment program that can be relied on and recent claims that the program is a scam appear to be well considered.

Public access to the online versions is recommended to anyone buying a self contained RV to ensure compliance.

