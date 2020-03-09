Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

40,000 Camping Certificates Altered

Monday, 9 March 2020, 8:19 am
Press Release: Freedom Camping

In the ongoing concerns around the issue of self containment certificates to RV’s, it has been discovered this week that an estimated 40,000 self containment certificates have had their online versions altered since originally being issued.

The alterations appear to have occurred about April 2018 when a statement establishing personal liability on a Club President was revealed. The club acted quickly to change the statement on new all certificates issued.

This week it has been discovered that all old certificates that predated April 2018, have also been altered to include the new statement.

The Certificates are also required to record the number of ‘occupants’ that a RV is certified for, at some time that statement on the Certificates was also changed to the number of ‘sleeps’. The requirements of the standard require the number of 'occupants' to be recorded.

There are reports that the Certificates issued in some cases prove non-compliance with the rules and several cases have been noted were certificates have being issued to RV’s without even being inspected.

Unfortunately with the ability to alter these certificates after issue the public can not rely on the Certificates in fact complying with the rules.

Along with the fake blue stickers, Freedom Camping News is also hearing reports of fake windscreen self containment warrants and even paper copies of certificates.

There is nothing under the self containment program that can be relied on and recent claims that the program is a scam appear to be well considered.

Public access to the online versions is recommended to anyone buying a self contained RV to ensure compliance.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Freedom Camping on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 