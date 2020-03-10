Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Team Up To Explore, Interact And Hustle This Fringe

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 8:50 am
Press Release: Dunedin Fringe Festival

WHEN: 
Saturday March 21 at 1.30pm
Sunday March 22 at 10am and 1.30pm
Saturday March 28 at 1.30pm
Sunday March 29 at 10am and 1.30pm
 
WHERE: Begins and ends at Cargill’s Monument in the Exchange

Featuring as part of the Dunedin Fringe 2020, Hustle is a crazy photo-challenge scavenger hunt for teams of 3-6 players that feels like a street-party! Set in Dunedin’s exciting Warehouse Precinct, teams compete to complete 90 site-specific challenges in 90 minutes, sending photo proof via Facebook’s Messenger app to earn points.

Players can choose to play to their strengths with an array of quirky puzzles and riddles plus expressive creative or physical challenges. There is something for everyone.

Trickster realised the Dunedin public have an appetite for curious ways to explore their city and have fun together. The Hustle format focuses on giving players as much choice as possible in a limited timeframe, including lightning-quick bonus tasks in several Precinct businesses. The entire game is presented as a street party with music, hats for all players and the opportunity for plenty of hilarity! And to top it all off, there is a brief awards ceremony for all after the game climax!

Hustle is an all-ages, family friendly game and also wheelchair accessible.

Teams are requested to arrive up to 30 minutes before the start time to ensure they go through the proper check in process and don their hats! And Hustle is outside, so dress for the weather!

Tickets are $25 per player and are available through the Dunedin Fringe website – https://www.dunedinfringe.nz/events/warehouse-precinct-scavenger-hustle

