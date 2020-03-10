Celebrate the world of dance in Wellington

Celebrate the world of dance in Wellington with YouthDance Education Trust’s International Dance Day





Caraka Seni: Photo, Alexander Garside



YouthDance Education Trust (YET) will be celebrating 20 years with their annual International Dance Day (IDD) event at Te Papa this April.

On April 26 Te Papa will be buzzing with dance activity to commemorate the UNESCO World Dance Day, which aims to bring communities together through the common language of dance. For the past 20 years YET have been curating a diverse programme of free dance workshops and performances for the Wellington community to engage with and participate in.

From 10.20am to 4pm the public are welcome to come and experience dance from all around the world. The line-up includes performances by Wellington Batucada, Mudra Dance Company, Salsa Magic, Tangata Circus Company; dance films; and family friendly workshops ranging from Bulgarian folk dance to Scottish ceilidh, Spanish Flamenco to swing dance and much more.

YET Trustees say: “In the last decade our emphasis has been on representing not only a diversity of dance styles but also reflecting Wellington’s cultural diversity. The opportunity to participate in dance has historically been within social and cultural circles, often behind closed doors in studios, or at events focused on a particular style of dance. IDD brings dance out into the public arena where it truly is for everybody to join in, to share, to feel welcome, to express themselves through movement.”

The 2019 event saw over 1,500 people through Te Papa’s doors participating in a diverse range of dance workshops and performances. To celebrate their 20th anniversary YET are eager to see this grow and with a bold programme of activity encourage everyone to share in the joy of dance. IDD performer and regular tutor, Lala Simpson says, “Dancing together as a community is a very powerful way to remind us that we are all part of each other, and we are not that different after all. That creating something beautiful together is a real privilege.”

YET is made up of a group of local volunteers who have been producing this free community event since 2000. Their mission is to bring together the culturally and creatively diverse Wellington community to share, learn and celebrate in dance.



International Dance Day

26 April 2020, 10.20am – 4.00pm at Te Papa, Wellington

Free event

Visit http://www.internationaldanceday.org.nz/ for more information



