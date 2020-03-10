A Second Round Of New Zealand Spirits Awards

Another round? Why not! The second annual New Zealand Spirits Awards is locked in for 7 May at Public Trust Hall in Wellington, to celebrate the best of the best of New Zealand-made and imported spirits.

Sue James, Chair, Distilled Spirits Aotearoa Inc. [DSA] says based on the success of last year’s Awards and New Zealand’s flourishing and expanding spirits industry, the expectation was for industry applications and engagement with the event to grow.

“The 2019 New Zealand Spirits Awards received 254 entries from both local and international distilleries,” she says.

“Feedback from judges and distillers, alike, was that the event was a huge success at international standards. With the flourishing state of the local spirits industry and the Awards establishing a world-class reputation, we’re expecting up to 100 more entries this year.”

James says many distillers used the awards to benchmark themselves against their industry peers and international products in the New Zealand market.

“This year the competitive thirst has been awoken and we expect to see New Zealand spirits impressing judges again, with the highest level of quality and flair against overseas imports,” says James.

DSA, along with Spirits New Zealand, jointly host the Awards. Spirits New Zealand Chief Executive, Robert Brewer, says a focus of the Awards is to create recognition around the quality and growing strength of New Zealand’s products, as well as providing the opportunity to promote the overall spirits industry within New Zealand.

Awards judging takes place on 23-25 March in Wellington, with local and overseas judges participating in the judging process. There are seven categories: Gin, Rum, Vodka, Whiskey, Liqueurs, Brandies and Botanicals & Other Spirits, with each category hosting a number of subcategories.

Medal winners are announced on 31 March and trophy winners will be announced on the night of the Awards on 7 May.

See www.spiritsawardsnz.nz to fill in applications for New Zealand Spirit Awards.

