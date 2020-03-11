Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Disappointing Stars

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 10:20 am
Press Release: Max Rashbrooke

Bach, Brahms, Poulenc and Martin

Netherlands Chamber Choir

Saturday, March 7

Reviewer: Max Rashbrooke

Perhaps more than any other genre, classical music places immense stress on technical perfection. And rightly so: it’s essential to any pleasurable performance, especially given the demands that the greatest classical works place on their performers. But it’s not, by itself, enough.

These thoughts were very much in mind after Saturday night’s Festival of the Arts performance by the Netherlands Chamber Choir, a highly regarded international ensemble led by an equally well-respected conductor, Peter Dijkstra. It was evident that these were technically accomplished, supremely polished and experienced musicians, a tight ensemble with a talented leader.

But I just didn’t find myself at all engaged by the first half of the performance, despite its containing, in Dijkstra’s words, “some of the best choral pieces ever written”: ‘Warum ist das Licht gegeben dem Muhseligen?’ and ‘Drei Gesange fur sechsstimmigen Chor’ by Brahms, and Bach’s ‘Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied’. Everything seemed to my ears accurate and carefully thought-out, but there was little sense of passion or connection with the text, nor did I feel moved by any of the singing. Occasional moments aside, such as a particularly golden and delicate sound in the third movement of the first Brahms piece, there was relatively little variety of tone and colour, even across different pieces and composers.

Things picked up after the interval, especially in the performance of Poulenc’s ‘Un Soir de Neige’. This bleak, desolate story of spiritual collapse in winter woods was beautifully conveyed, as if the piece’s immensely vivid image-painting had awakened something in the performers. The wood’s dead branches, the pursuit of the cruel wolf, the ice like shattered mirrors: all were summoned up with colour and clarity.

But I found the last piece, Martin’s Mass for Double Choir, as unconvincing as the first half had been. There were high points: the opening ‘Kyrie eleison’ and the closing ‘Agnus dei’ both featured exceptional control throughout the quiet passages, a control that allowed fine shadings and absolute clarity even when singing pianissimo. But overall the singing once again lacked the intensity and passion that would have made the music come alive. Clearly some in the audience felt differently: at the end there were sporadic attempts at a standing ovation. Sadly, though, there was no way I was joining in.

© Scoop Media

Max Rashbrooke

http://info.scoop.co.nz/Max_Rashbrooke

Journalist

Max Rashbrooke is a journalist and author working in Wellington, New Zealand, where he writes about politics, finance and social issues.

Contact Max Rashbrooke

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 