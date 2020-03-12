Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Go The Full Mile This Friday 13th

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: Alexandra Park

Epsom, Auckland – 10 March 2020. Renowned for its exciting racing and social action, Auckland's iconic Alexandra Park is also sought out by those looking to ‘Do Fridays Different’ with special theme nights and events.

This Friday 13th, the team at Alexandra Park are offering racegoers the chance to go the extra mile for less with a great night of ‘All Mile’ racing and excellent dining at Alexandra Park’s premier restaurant, Top of the Park. Take in all the action from the room with the incredible view. Located on the fifth floor, and with ceiling to floor windows, Top of the Park brings all the racing action right to your table.

Alexandra Park Racing Manager, Regan Cotter explains 'Mile Night' as offering something different from the traditional Friday night race card. "Mile Night presents 1,069 metres of pure speed, strength, rivalry and fierce competition with the race is all on from the moment the wings of the mobile barrier let the field fly."

Top of the Park guests can enjoy a sumptuous buffet banquet created by renowned chef, Richard Harris. Richard and his talented team bring together the freshest, finest ingredients to present an array of seafood, salads, vegetable dishes plus a premium carvery and hot grill. Accompanying this lineup is your choice of a selection of premium still and sparkling New Zealand wines, along with international and local beers and non-alcoholic beverages.

Sales and Marketing Manager Kim Walsh says, "Mile Night is just one of the many ways we are changing up harness racing to show how to do Fridays different."

Find more from Alexandra Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
