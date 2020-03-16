Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fritter Festival Cancellation – Safety The Priority

Monday, 16 March 2020, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

The organisers of Whangarei’s immensely popular Fritter Festival are disappointed to announce that this year’s festival will be cancelled because of Covid 19.

“There have been no confirmed cases of the disease in Northland so far, our decision to cancel at this stage has been guided by our government’s responses to the fast-moving international situation and the need to protect our communities from this disease,” said Council’s Community Group General Manager, Sandra Boardman.

“The event is 12 days away, and given the pandemic’s progress over the weekend, we think it would be reasonable to expect the festival would not be permitted by 28 March. This way we are providing as much notice of the cancellation as we can for those who have made commitments.

“We thank all the whanau and friends who planned to attend, for the artists who were to perform, all the vendors, sponsors, suppliers, contractors, staff and the wider Whangarei business community who have supported the event in past years, and we share your disappointment. This is one of the big highlights of Whangarei’s event calendar and our team have been planning it for months.

“We also feel for two of our headline acts, Katchafire and ManaLion, who are overseas and would have been in isolation on the 28th.

“Eventfinda will be in touch with all ticket holders to advise how people can get a refund through their website. People who purchased their tickets at Te Manawa The Hub Information Centre in Whangarei will be able to get a refund from The Hub.

“We are all hoping that this cancellation will help to keep our community healthy and safe so more events of this type can be held when the pandemic emergency is resolved,” Mrs Boardman said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Whangarei District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 