2020 Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sport Awards Postponed

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 11:25 am
Press Release: Sport Hawke's Bay

The 2020 Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sport Awards have been postponed due to the global Coronavirus outbreak.

Sport Hawke’s Bay chief executive, Mark Aspden said although it’s disappointing to postpone the gala awards celebration that was set for Saturday May 23rd, it was sensible to make the call early, prior to tickets going on sale.

Mr Aspden said the nomination and judging process will continue as planned but a new date for the awards dinner will remain unconfirmed.

“It was a tough call to make but we believe that by making an early decision we could minimise the impact for many of the suppliers and other people involved in putting the event together. On Monday the Government imposed a ban on events with over 500 people attending which is also a significant factor in our decision to postpone the event”

Mr Aspden said they had advised all key stakeholders including sponsors, suppliers and local councils.

Nominations are still open, with the nomination period closing on Tuesday March 31st. Finalists will be announced on Wednesday April 22nd.

“The virus’ impact is still unfolding, therefore we believe the most sensible option is not to set another date for the event at this stage. We hope that it’s sooner rather than later and that we can once again provide an entertaining celebration of sport in Hawke’s Bay.“

