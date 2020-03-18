Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mataura Licensing Trust NZ Gold Guitars Award 2020 Cancelled

Wednesday, 18 March 2020, 2:43 am
Press Release: Gold Guitar Awards

Due to the ongoing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards have made the difficult decision to cancel our Awards 2020.

We understand that our competitors, judges, band members, volunteers, event organisers and audience members will be extremely disappointed. However we need to ensure the health of all is paramount in our decisions. We need to follow government guidelines for events and try to protect and prevent the spread of COVID -19.

All entrants/competitors, who have already registered, will be contacted in the next week about their entry and fee.

All tickets purchased for MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards, through iTICKET, will be refunded with the exception of the booking fee. iTICKET will be contacting ticket holders directly over the next 10 days, please be patient as they now too, have a big workload.

We are bitterly disappointed not to be having our MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards 2020, but rest assured we will have an awesome event in 2021, June 4-6th!

