SCOUTS New Zealand Moves To Online Delivery Service

SCOUTS New Zealand will stay open as an online delivery service and suspend in-person group meetings.

The Government has announced a Covid-19 level two alert, asking for non-essential meetings to stop.

SCOUTing is continuing for its 12,000 youth members, who will keep learning via online meetings.

Chief Executive Joshua Tabor says “Scouts will stay open, albeit in a different form. We were around over a hundred years ago to help with community efforts during the 1918 Spanish flu, and we’re proud that our movement can stay open and mobile to help their communities today.”

Programme Manager John Williams says the service is like a weekly food delivery service, where every week, a programme of activities will be delivered to Scouts around New Zealand.

Anyone with young people at home who need something to do during the current pandemic is welcome to join us on our new online adventure. Contact Jointheadventure@scouts.nz to find out more.

About SCOUTS New Zealand

As New Zealand’s best-known youth organisation, SCOUTS New Zealand offers 12,000 plus young people a programme full of new adventures, outdoor experiences, personal challenge and leadership opportunities that will set them on a pathway of lifelong success. Supporting both girls and boys in almost 400 communities across New Zealand, SCOUTS’ national programme focuses on the outdoors, community, personal development and new experiences, equipping 5 to 26-year olds with life skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, leadership and citizenship, supported by over 5,000 trained and accredited volunteers.

© Scoop Media

