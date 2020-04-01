Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Doco Festival Goes Online As An Expression Of Solidarity And Community

Wednesday, 1 April 2020, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Doc Edge Festival

To connect kiwi communities and give audiences a chance to experience a multi-faceted expression of life outside the bubble, Doc Edge is moving the full 2020 festival and industry event programme online, translating the physical festival to an innovative digital environment this June.

“While we might be physically distant right now, we are not socially distant, and we are reaching out with this new festival format to create a much-needed sense of community”, says Alex Lee, Doc Edge Director.

Doc Edge is incredibly proud to provide an opportunity for audiences and filmmakers to engage, with the move to a digital platform. This is especially vital in a climate where many film festivals are cancelling or postponing around the globe, including heavyweights such as Cannes, SXSW, Hot Docs and Tribeca.

"Our thoughts go out to everyone and in particular our partners, sister festivals and events who have had to postpone or cancel. We know how devastating that must feel. Kia kaha" says Dan Shanan, Doc Edge Executive Director.

Former Prime Minister, Helen Clark, officially opened the first ever Doc Edge Film Festival in 2005, and 15 years later, the festival has secured her continued support in an official capacity as Doc Edge Patron.

"I support the Festival and its mission – it’s essential to fostering public understanding and debate around key issues.” says Helen Clark.

Doc Edge is an Oscar® qualifying festival. The Academy has confirmed the winners of the NZ and International Doc Edge Awards are still eligible for consideration for the 2021 Oscars – which is a huge asset in an industry under threat.

The Doc Edge Schools programme will be a welcome addition to teachers around the country with free screenings for students. Schools sessions will be supported by educational packs and will also include interactive talks with filmmakers and experts.

The festival, traditionally presented in Auckland and Wellington, will now be available to everyone in Aotearoa. Doc Edge intends to reimagine the collective experience of the Festival by creating digital spaces for interaction and conversation, including the popular Q&A sessions with filmmakers. More than simply a library of online content, Doc Edge will bring the in-cinema festival experience into the home.

In the coming weeks, Doc Edge will announce the programme of the latest critically acclaimed, award-winning films from NZ and around the world. As audiences are key to creating the community of the Festival, Doc Edge would like to invite kiwis to be part of it.

Visit www.docedge.nz, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Doc Edge Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 