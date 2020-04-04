Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lockdown Soul Session #6 Native Nations

Saturday, 4 April 2020, 5:51 pm
Press Release: Aronui Arts Festival

Together at home
Rotorua

Join us for a series of live-streamed Solo sessions with artists live streaming from their Whare, to yours.

Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 8 PM – 8:45 PM | FB/IG/Spotify: @nativenationsmusic

Marcus Ridge is a Diné, (Navajo), Cherokee and Hopi Native American out of Na’Neelzhiin, Torreon, New Mexico. Katerina Pihera-Ridge hails from Rotorua, Aotearoa, NZ and affiliates to Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngā Puhi tribes and the Czech Republic. A husband and wife duo, they travel between USA and NZ and are based in Rotorua, NZ.

Native Nations combine their love of their culture and composing and producing upbeat storyteller music. Their uniquely indigenous messages about Māori and Native American realities, environmental and indigenous issues, love, hope and respect for people shared through upbeat music and vocals exhibit the dynamic catchy sound of Native Nations.

Check out their album on Spotify and other links here:
https://www.instagram.com/nativenationsmusic/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/nativenationsmusic
https://nativenations.co.nz
https://youtu.be/g31fLWUQVi4

Tena koutou katoa, Ahe’hee!

