Aro – Captivating Stories And Song
Blending Emily's honey voiced jazz with Charles' full throated percussive sound (with shades of kapa haka), Aro's story-telling performance "…leaves all who are present with the feeling of having been let in on a special secret" (Rosheen Fitzgerald).
Aro mai, Aro atu, aroha - To face, to be faced, to love
Aro
Husband and wife duo Charles (Ngapuhi) and Emily Looker (nee Rice), Aro discovered their shared passion for the power of music to share stories and make connections while studying for a Bachelor of Music at Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau (University of Auckland). Following on from their 2019 album Manu, inspired by the character of ten native birds, Aro will share songs celebrating this country’s natural heritage and wildlife in a mix of jazz, pop and taonga pūrou, written and sung in both English and Te Reo Māori.
Aro will be sharing songs from their upcoming EP He Manu Ano for the first time on this tour; a selection of the most requested songs that didn't make it on the Manu album of 2019.
Itinerary
Friday 3 April 7:00pm Kaeo
Sunday 5 April 7:30pm Opotiki
Tuesday 7 April 7:30pm New Plymouth
Friday 10 April 7:30pm Hokitika
Saturday 11 April 7:30pm Cromwell
Sunday 12 April 8:00pm Queenstown
Tuesday 14 April 8:00pm Gore
Wednesday 15 April 7:30pm Oamaru
Thursday 16 April 7:30pm Christchurch
Friday 17 April 7:00pm Ashburton
Saturday 18 April 8:00pm Balcairn
Monday 20 April 7:00pm Lincoln
Wednesday 22 April 8:00pm Onekaka
Friday 24 April 7:30pm Picton
Sunday 26 April 6:30pm Waipawa
Wednesday 29 April 7:30pm Thames
Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.