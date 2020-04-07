Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aro – Captivating Stories And Song

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Arts on Tour New Zealand

Blending Emily's honey voiced jazz with Charles' full throated percussive sound (with shades of kapa haka), Aro's story-telling performance "…leaves all who are present with the feeling of having been let in on a special secret" (Rosheen Fitzgerald).

Aro mai, Aro atu, aroha - To face, to be faced, to love

Aro

Husband and wife duo Charles (Ngapuhi) and Emily Looker (nee Rice), Aro discovered their shared passion for the power of music to share stories and make connections while studying for a Bachelor of Music at Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau (University of Auckland). Following on from their 2019 album Manu, inspired by the character of ten native birds, Aro will share songs celebrating this country’s natural heritage and wildlife in a mix of jazz, pop and taonga pūrou, written and sung in both English and Te Reo Māori.

Aro will be sharing songs from their upcoming EP He Manu Ano for the first time on this tour; a selection of the most requested songs that didn't make it on the Manu album of 2019.

Itinerary

Friday 3 April 7:00pm Kaeo

Sunday 5 April 7:30pm Opotiki

Tuesday 7 April 7:30pm New Plymouth

Friday 10 April 7:30pm Hokitika

Saturday 11 April 7:30pm Cromwell

Sunday 12 April 8:00pm Queenstown

Tuesday 14 April 8:00pm Gore

Wednesday 15 April 7:30pm Oamaru

Thursday 16 April 7:30pm Christchurch

Friday 17 April 7:00pm Ashburton

Saturday 18 April 8:00pm Balcairn

Monday 20 April 7:00pm Lincoln

Wednesday 22 April 8:00pm Onekaka

Friday 24 April 7:30pm Picton

Sunday 26 April 6:30pm Waipawa

Wednesday 29 April 7:30pm Thames

Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.

