Bringing The Best Of MOTAT To Your Place

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 10:45 am
Press Release: Museum of Transport and Technology

Auckland’s Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) has been agile in its response to the current COVID-19 climate by quickly transforming the way in which it engages with the wider public.

Their new online offering www.motat.fun delivers fresh and imaginative content to help keep kids, parents and teachers inspired and connected during lockdown.

“We wanted to bring the best of MOTAT to your place. We’ve compiled activities, stories, puzzles, games and videos from across the different parts of our Museum” explains Digital Engagement Manager and project leader, Teina Herzer.

“We can’t physically be together at this time, but we can still deliver on MOTAT’s vision to inspire the innovators of tomorrow.”

The content is free to access, refreshed daily and is designed for three key audiences.

Activities for Kids includes content that is self-directed and requires minimal parental supervision.

Activities for Parents provides ideas and projects that families can carry out and enjoy together.

Teachers also have their own section offering STEM subject related activities that can use to add value to their existing lesson plans.

“We feel we have an important role to play in supporting our Education sector, who are about to start delivering nationwide remote learning on a scale that is unprecedented in our history” says MOTAT’s General Manager of Museum Experience, Steven Fox.

“Our Education team work closely with schools, so they know what is needed and how best to deliver it. The work they have done on adapting our existing museum-based programmes to meet the new demand for ‘virtual’ delivery is very exciting.

The team behind MOTAT realise that while museums may not be considered an essential service, they do have an essential role to play in bolstering the morale of families and children during this stressful and uncertain period. “MOTAT.Fun is our offering to the New Zealand public at this time, it’s our way of serving the community and playing our part.”

MOTAT.Fun is live, FREE and already generating buzz within bubbles across the country.

VISIT: www.motat.fun

