NIGHTWISH New Album HUMAN. :II: NATURE. Out Now + Release Lyric Videos For All Songs On The Album

Finnish sextet NIGHTWISH have released their long-awaited ninth record HUMAN. :II: NATURE., a double album containing 9 tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2. To celebrate this occasion, they also reveal a new lyric video for every song on the new album. Check out the videos below:

'Music': https://youtu.be/rwz7-h9LCDU

'Shoemaker': https://youtu.be/Rjp_DfvJimg

'Harvest': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy29T7LBM_I

'Pan': https://youtu.be/bv5CAFlrNWE

'How's The Heart?': https://youtu.be/F8vuyd9M2LU

'Procession': https://youtu.be/OZBpu67tbS0

'Tribal': https://youtu.be/s0bG2ce5blo

'Endlessness': https://youtu.be/DLFI7Cs7qmk

Get the album in various formats here: https://nblast.de/NightwishHumanAU

Imagine the cave where music was born. In the introduction to their 9th studio album HUMAN. II: NATURE., NIGHTWISH take us all the way back to this ancient place and time when bashing rocks became rhythm and voice turned into harmonies. In the course of the millennia, this amazing cultural achievement evolved via Bach and Beethoven into blues, rock and heavy metal – a mental journey that the Finns trace in the full-length’s first song, ‘Music’.

HUMAN. :II: NATURE. is a musical bag of magic, which is filled with unexpected twists and turns stylistically ranging from rock to metal, from folk rock to the neo-classical – yet every second sounds 100% NIGHTWISH. Goose bumps are a certainty and an incredible wealth of detail promises exciting voyages of discovery, which will still yield hidden treasures after years of intensive listening, and still allow us to find hidden secrets. It does not take a prophet to predict that the Finns will add more precious metal to their impressive collection of 25 platinum and 20 gold certifications with this future classic.

© Scoop Media

