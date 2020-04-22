Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New PNG Poetry Books Receive Pacific Praise

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 6:50 am
Press Release: Flying Geese Productions

Poet Michael Dom’s two newest books are being praised for their illumination of life in Papua New Guinea and as a “treasure chest of a special type of poetry”.

Dried Grass over Rough Cut Logs and 26 Sonnets: Contemporary Papua New Guinean Poetry were launched this month.

Veteran writer Professor Stephen Winduo describes Dom as a poet who has come of age.

“He has the ability to pick up the ordinary and mundane, and project it onto a page and make us see what we are unable to see on our own. He shows us a different worldview to the one we have been living and breathing our whole life,” says Winduo.

“In a line of poetic tradition since Alan Natachee, Kumalau Tawali, John Kasaipwalova, Apisa Enos, Russell Soaba and this writer, Michael Theophilus Dom is quickly securing his place among the great poets of this nation.”

Pioneering Pacific poet Professor Konai Thaman said of “26 Sonnets”: This collection tells me more about PNG than most of the reference books I’ve used and/or recommended to my students. The passion, humility, honesty, as well as the determination of the poet to share important human issues facing his community and the concomitant link between those and what is going on globally, make this collection unique.

“This is of course not to underestimate the collection as a treasure chest of a special type of poetry – the Sonnet, and although this form originate from elsewhere, Michael has used it successfully, contextualised and made it his own, including the Tok Pisin poems, for our education and enjoyment.”

Dom says the sonnets collection spans 15 years. He says the form is easy to describe but difficult to master.

“We have our own way of writing. People talk about authentic cultural voices. For me, authenticity is about expressing ourselves honestly. I wasn’t trying to make a collection of sonnets but I could see it was a useful form. The sonnets have a certain potency in the way they can deliver a message. I appreciated what it was doing for my writing.”

Dom won the coveted Crocodile Prize in 2012 for his poem, Sonnet 3: I met a pig farmer the other day, which is included in this collection.

Dried Grass over Rough Cut Logs features all new poetry by Dom.

He says the title of the book refers to the Tok Pisin term bush materials, which has a wider meaning encapsulating Papua New Guinea and essentially its people and home.

In the foreword, Ed Brumby writes: "As his previous anthologies and prizes attest, Michael is a highly gifted poet and wordsmith, acknowledged and admired by his readers and peers. He gives full flight to his talent and creativity throughout this anthology, exploring style, metre and, occasionally, typography and layout as he yet again pushes the boundaries of his craft."

The book includes a clutch of poems by Samoan poet Faumuina Felolini Maria Tafuna’i.

Faumuina was previously published in Fika (2006) and is a spoken word poet, particularly on issues affecting Pacific Island people such as sea level rise, heritage and self identification.

Both books were published by independent PNG publishers. Dried Grass over Rough Cut Logs by Francis Nii, an 26 Sonnets by JDT Publications, which is owned by Jordan Dean.

“I don’t think of publishing these books in terms of importance, for me, it is a necessity - to gather these poems and publish them,” said Dom. “The important thing is to express our culture in literature."

Both books are available through www.amazon.com with the Dried Grass over Rough Cut Logs also being offered as a free download at the PNG Attitude website (https://asopa.typepad.com/).

These two books follow O Arise! (CreateSpace 2015, revised 2016), Send words as gifts (CreateSpace 2016), The Musing of an Assistant Pig Keeper (CreateSpace 2015), and At Another Crossroads (UPNG Press 2013).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Flying Geese Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 