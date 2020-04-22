Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Favourite Kids Shows Renewed To Keep Tamariki Entertained And Engaged

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 11:48 am
Press Release: NZ On Air

Aotearoa’s tamariki are in for a treat, with NZ On Air investing $2.7m in the renewal of seven entertaining and educational shows for kids, including the much-loved

Kea Kids News.

Kea Kids News 2

will continue to give a voice to curious young reporters across the nation, empowering them to become involved by engaging young citizens with topical stories about their world.

Kea Kids News

- on Stuff and on the TVNZ/NZ On Air ad-free children’s platform HEIHEI - originally came about through one-off additional funding in Budget 2018.

New seasons also coming to HEIHEI include

George and Me 3: Saving Lives

in which animation and live action combine as the titular characters ‘go micro’ to explore different parts of the human body and explain how they work. Series three will see the addition of basic elements of first aid instructions.

Science comes alive in ‘Nanogirl’ Dr Michelle Dickinson’s

Kitchen Science 2

, an educational show using fun and simple science experiments performed in a kitchen. Also in the kitchen, webseries

Creepy Crawly Cooking

will follow entomologist Morgane Merien and her team of Junior Bug Chefs on their mission to take the ‘creepy’ out of cooking with insects.

A quirky slice of kiwiana, animated series

Jandal Burn 2

is guaranteed to keep the whole whanau laughing as they follow the misadventures of Puku (the kiwi) and Kev (the kiwifruit) who live above a jandal store.

Tales Of Nai Nai 2

follows Chinese-New Zealand twins Maggie and Michael who go on amazing adventures all over Asia through their grandmother's magical stories, while the animated

Adventures of Tinka Lalala and the Magic Moana

explores Pasifika stories and legends.

“We’ve been delighted with the response to Kea Kids News which is explaining local and world events to kids in an age-appropriate and relatable way,” said NZ On Air Chief Executive Cameron Harland.

“It’s crucial that we provide our tamariki with the chance to understand the world around them, but also to be entertained with stories that are culturally relevant to them. These projects also keep a range of producers, animators and on-screen talent busy at a challenging time for our sector,” said Mr Harland.

*Aware of the need to keep cash flowing in the sector NZ On Air brought forward this announcement and is fast-tracking contracting, so that those producers who can begin work under Level 4 or 3 conditions safely are able to do so.

Funding details:

Kea Kids News 2

, 66 x 7 mins, Luke Nola & Friends for Stuff and HEIHEI,

up to $1,000,000

All for HEIHEI

Tales Of Nai Nai 2

, 10 x 10 mins, Becky Kuek,

up to $500,000

Jandal Burn 2

, 10 x 5 mins, Mukpuddy,

up to $308,900

Creepy Crawly Cooking,

6 x 15 mins, Gibson Group,

up to $249,000

Kitchen Science 2

, 18 x 6 mins, Greenstone TV,

up to $239,967

The Adventures Of Tinka Lalala And The Magic Moana,

10 x 4 mins, Tikilounge Productions,

up to $207,500

George And Me 3: Saving Lives,

7 x 2 mins, Attitude Pictures,

up to $205,260

