Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

US Book Breakthrough For Kiwi Author

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 2:07 pm
Press Release: KiwiWords

Northland writer Michael Botur has broken into the US publishing world with the launch of his sixth short story collection.

Hell of a Thing, published by The Sager Group, is sixteen short stories covering conflicts and challenges in the lives of average Kiwis and Americans.

In the collection, a cowardly father seeks a more exciting son; two lovers on a posh date dine on self-delusion; and an author turns his back on his past—until the past demands violent closure. Readers also meet artistic terrorists, renegade daughters, an Uber drivers from Waziristan and Aranui, and a clique of casino kids up way past their bedtime.

The book is the sixth in a series of short story collections which have been garnering rave reviews.

“Everything has a distinctive Kiwi flavour that lends a counter-clockwise swirl to otherwise familiar settings,” San Diego-based publisher and US long form journalism legend Mike Sager said.

Botur said he wanted to work with The Sager Group because “I think it’s distinctive to have a publishing company headed by somebody who has written a huge amount. Think about it – how many other publishers are headed by a real writer? Almost none.”

“Mike Sager is an idol to me and I was excited to get a conversation going with him six years ago,” Botur said. “It all began when I was training as a journalist and I stumbled upon Scary Monsters and Super Freaks, a collection of Sager’s journalism. I was enthralled and I read all his work over the next few years. I sent him some fan mail, he sent me back a free book, and then at the end of 2018 we started a conversation about publishing with him.”

“Everyone knows I move very fast with my writing, so I try to pause occasionally to be grateful because it can seem a bit surreal. Mike Sager has been – and continues to be – involved with writing around Pulitzer Prize winners, famous porn stars, a Seinfeld writer, Game of Thrones stars… you name it.”

“It’s pretty funny interacting with people who are one degree of separation from Hollywood, or sometimes they’re already immersed in Hollywood. Considering I’m going into the giant economy of the US, hopefully some of my stories can reach larger audiences and influential people. I certainly follow US fiction writers closely.”

Hell of a Thing comes with a glossary of Kiwi slang to help American audiences understand New Zealand English and the occasional use of te reo Māori. 
“I’ve learned that Americans think we are unusual and eccentric, whereas we think the same thing about them!”

The launch comes fresh off the back of Crimechurch, a novel with an endorsement from Alan Duff which Botur said he was relieved to get published before the COVID lockdown affected publishing.

“The launch of Hell of a Thing will probably be remote. But I can’t wait to read stories in front of real human audiences again.”

https://www.thesagergroup.net/?book=hell-of-a-thing

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KiwiWords on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 