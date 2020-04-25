Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Music From The Home Front

Saturday, 25 April 2020, 11:16 am
Press Release: TV3

50+ ARTISTS LIVE IN YOUR LOUNGE TONIGHT!
CROWDED HOUSE CONFIRMED ON FINAL LINEUP!
  • Tonight’s concert will pay respect to Anzac Day and thank COVID-19 front line workers
  • Final artists to perform include Crowded House, Ruel and more!
  • Watch on Three & ThreeNow 9.30pm in NZ
Get ready Australia and New Zealand! Over 50 artists are set to perform in your lounge room TONIGHT. After a week of mad hustling and planning, the finest of our music community will tonight stage Music From The Home Front - a concert to honour Anzac Day and thank frontline workers in the COVID-19 crisis.

New Zealanders can tune in on Three or stream live on ThreeNow at 9.30pm.

Tonight’s lineup boasts something for everyone; from our most iconic household names, to global chart-toppers and stars of the future.

Joining the already stellar lineup tonight are (in alphabetical order): Colin Hay, Crowded House, Kate Ceberano, Ruel and Vera Blue

Don’t forget to buy your merch - grab a Music From The Home Front commemorative T-shirt, tea towel or stubby holder via musicfromthehomefront.com/merch. Profits from sales will go to Support Act (Australia) or MusicHelpsLive (New Zealand).

At this gig, there are no queues, no bag checks, no waiting at the bar or food stands. This concert is 100% contact free home delivered, so get ready to kick back and enjoy a great night of music from some of Australia and New Zealand’s greatest musicians. We’ll see you in the front row (aka your couch) tonight!

MUSIC FROM THE HOME FRONT
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
ANZAC DAY - SATURDAY 25 APRIL 2020

9.30PM NZST - THREE (Stream THREENOW)

FEATURING IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER :
* just announced

Amy & George Sheppard
Andrew Farriss (INXS)
Archie Roach
Ben Lee
Bic Runga
Birds of Tokyo with West Australian Symphony Orchestra
Bliss N Eso
Colin Hay*
Courtney Barnett
Crowded House*
Dave Dobbyn
Dean Lewis
Delta Goodrem
Diesel
DMA’s
Emma Donovan
G Flip
Guy Sebastian
Ian Moss
Jack River
James Morrison
James Reyne
Jess Hitchcock
Jimmy Barnes
John Schumann & the Vagabond Crew
Jon Stevens
Kate Ceberano*
Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)
Kings
Lee Kernaghan
Lime Cordiale
Mahalia Barnes
Mark Seymour
Marlon Williams
Missy Higgins
Paul Kelly
Ruel*
Shane Howard
The Rubens
The Wiggles
Tim Minchin
Tones And I
Troy Cassar-Daley
Vance Joy
Vera Blue*
Vika & Linda Bull
Vince Harder
William Barton

EVENT HOST
Mike McRoberts

 

