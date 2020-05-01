NZ Music Month’s 20th Anniversary Kicks Off

Today marks the first day of Aotearoa’s iconic month-long NZ Music Month celebrations. Now in its twentieth year, the month of May is brimming with fantastic new releases from artists across Aotearoa, alongside innovative online events, promotions and awards for Kiwis to support New Zealand’s dynamic music industry.

As New Zealanders adjust to the new norm of living under Level 3, one thing remains unchanged and that’s the stellar music being made by Kiwi musicians. The theme for 2020’s NZ Music Month is: Support local. Stream local. Follow local. Buy local.

NZ Music Month’s Rodney Fisher commented: “This is a time to feel proud of our musicians and music industry as we find our feet again and make plans for the future… let’s all have a great month enjoying and supporting each other.”

It’s been thirty years since a 7-inch vinyl was pressed in Aotearoa, and the team at Holiday Records are excited to present a special promotion to select an aspiring artist to have their music pressed as New Zealand’s first 7-inch since 1987. Entries are open until Wednesday 13th May and the prize includes 300 x 7-inch records pressed and packaged by Holiday Records, recording time and mixing from Roundhead Studios, vinyl mastering from Munki Studios and artworks and creative services from Sunday Best. More information is available on Holidays Records’ website.

This year’s NZ Music Month Summit will return on Saturday 23rd May as an online event in collaboration with the NZ Music Manager’s Forum. There will be discussions with NZ artists and music industry professionals around the NZ Music Month theme of supporting our local music industry. More exciting details to follow on guest speakers and panels.

The hugely popular NZ Music T-Shirt Day returns on Friday May 29th, with Kiwis encouraged to wear their favourite music t-shirt and donate to the MusicHelps Lives appeal. The charity is providing vital support to Kiwi music people affected by COVID-19. New Zealanders can text MUSIC to 2448 to donate $3 or visit the Givealittle page. To make it even sweeter, Bandcamp are waiving their fees on Friday 1st May (PST) – so the team at NZ Music Month have put together a handy list of links to all of the New Zealand artist merch across the site.

The NZ Music Month schedule is packed with virtual events, awards, radio specials, online seminars and promotions. Here’s a list of what’s coming up, with additional information to follow next week:

This year NZ Music Month is bringing back the Hallenstein Brothers partnership with three unique printed tees, designed by local NZ artists available to purchase from the www.hallensteins.com/nzmusicmonth. Proceeds from the T-shirt sales will be donated to MusicHelps. During Lockdown Hallenstein Brothers have been showcasing a great range of incredible local NZ artists live on instagram and they are planning to continue the 'Live in the lounge’ series every weekend throughout the month of May for NZ Music Month. Follow for updates: @liveintheloungenz @hallensteinbrothers.

Connecting Aotearoa through music and storytelling, the NZ Music Commission have partnered with E NOHO to deliver a live stream from various regions this May to showcase emerging talent and new discoveries. The weekly stream will be hosted by Ed Waaka and will feature two acts per show, every Friday at 8pm via E NOHO and NZ Music Month’s Facebook pages. May 1st will present Alayna Powley from Rotorua and Khailana from Wellington.

The Taite Music Prize will be announced online on Tuesday 5th May at 5:30pm via RNZ Music’s Facebook page. The prize recognises outstanding creativity in an album or EP, and Aldous Harding, Troy Kingi and JessB are among the finalists.

Critically acclaimed music documentary The Chills: The Triumph and Tragedy of Martin Phillipps will premiere on free to air television this Sunday 3rd May at 8:30pm on Prime Rocks.

will premiere on free to air television this Sunday 3rd May at 8:30pm on Prime Rocks. Join The Nook & Cranny Music Festival on Sunday 3rd May for the ultimate music taster session. More than 50 Dunedin artists will be performing between bookstacks, in elevators, on tables, in the Nooks and Crannies of the Library. This virtual event is run in partnership with Dunedin Public Libraries, The Mentalist Collective, Dunedin City Council and with the support of Strawberry Sound Hire.

Much-loved live music venue Darkroom in Ōtautahi Christchurch is running a two-day live fundraising stream party - the Darkroom Social Distancing Special – on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd May from 6pm. After almost 10 years of providing a space for musicians and punters to enjoy live music, the venue is unsure it will be able to open its doors again in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic, without some help. For more information, visit Darkroom’s Facebook page. Darkroom’s Boosted campaign will run for the month of May. A hugely successful Boosted campaign for the Whammy Bar and The Wine Cellar is ongoing, with Wellington’s San Fran Bath House launching their Boosted page on 1st May.

Spark NZ are connecting aspiring NZ artists during the month of May, streaming Facebook Live performances every Sunday and Wednesday night at 7:30pm. Kicking off on Sunday 3rd May, NZ’s finest operatic trio Sol3 Mio will perform from different locations across the globe.

RNZ Music is celebrating NZ Music Month with fresh daily music, sharing a new song and video from an up-and-coming Kiwi artist every day throughout May, on-air and via RNZ’s social media and website. On weekdays, the tracks will be played on Jesse Mulligan’s show shortly after 1pm and on Saturday’s during Music 101 with Charlotte Ryan.

Furthermore, RNZ will be showcasing covers of classic Kiwi songs every Monday at 3:30pm during May. A host of well-known Kiwi artists will be sharing their covers, so stay tuned for some nice surprises.

All five student radio stations around the country, bFM, Radio Control, Radio One, Radio Active and RDU are confirmed to feature a week of 100% local music during NZ Music Month.

NZ Music Month is run by the NZ Music Commission, with support from APRA AMCOS, Independent Music NZ, the Music Managers Forum, NZ On Air and Recorded Music NZ. The purpose of NZ Music Month to celebrate music from New Zealand, and the people who make it.

