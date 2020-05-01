Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

COVID-19 Can’t Stop The Music On International Jazz Day

Friday, 1 May 2020, 7:29 am
Press Release: UN News

South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela performs at the inaugural International Jazz Day Concert at UN Headquarters in New York, on 30 April 2012. UN Photo/JC McIlwaine

As people worldwide remain in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are being encouraged to invite some of the world’s top musicians into their homes this Thursday, International Jazz Day.

The artists were originally set to perform in Cape Town, South Africa, but have united for an online concert that will be streamed live starting at 4 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Audrey Azoulay, head of the UN cultural organization, UNESCO, pointed out that music is bringing people together and helping to keep hope alive during the global crisis.

“It is the magic of jazz that we need now, at a time when we are all reminded of the cardinal importance of music – and indeed, of all the arts – in our lives”, she said in a statement for the day.

Legendary American pianist Herbie Hancock, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue, will host the all-star concert which will feature artists from across the globe.

He said International Jazz Day embodies values such as freedom of expression, peace and human dignity.

“Keep these values alive as you play your music in your home or on your balcony, share your music through digital platforms, enjoy jazz recordings, or watch one of our past Jazz Day global concerts”, he said in a video message.

Tribute to Manu Dibango

This year’s commemoration of the international day also has a sombre tone as it serves as a tribute to saxophonist Manu Dibango, who died from COVID-19 on 24 March.

The Cameroon-born force behind the 1972 international hit ‘Soul Makossa’ – sampled, remixed and cited in songs such as ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’' by Michael Jackson – had been a UNESCO Artist for Peace since 2004.

Said Ms. Azoulay: “Manu Dibango believed deeply in the power of music to bring peoples and cultures together because, as he said in a UNESCO Courier article in March 1991, music is “the most spontaneous, natural form of contact between one person and another”.

At a time of physical distancing and other measures to halt further spread of the novel coronavirus, music is indeed uniting people, according to Mr. Hancock, the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

“Jazz artists and the jazz community are resilient,” he said. “There is hope and solidarity in jazz music: something we all need right now.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 