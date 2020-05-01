Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Festival Of Photography - (May 27-June 15) On Air And Online

Friday, 1 May 2020, 11:37 am
Press Release: Auckland Festival of Photography

Auckland Festival of Photography

(May 27-June 15) on air and online

Exhibitions exploring the Unseen theme are part of this year’s Auckland Festival of Photography, which is more accessible than ever. Photography fans can view content at You Tube  or Freeview TV Channel 200 from May 27 to June 14. This year AFP also teams up with Sydney’s Head On Photo Fest to bring even more international work to audiences on both sides of the Tasman.

Sue_Courtney_Thinking about Dinner. 2019 Auckland Photo Day entry

More than 150 New Zealand photographers’ work is presented in 2020’s AFP programme. Highlights include: Core and Satellite exhibitions, Nikon Auckland Photo Day on June 6 – when members of the public can take contribute to a growing archive of more than 12,000 images, AFP’s Annual Commission and Alex Mao Youth Photography award, the ‘Talking Culture by Leica’ public programme, and AFP’s cash award – open to all presenting exhibition artists - with a ‘Late Harvest’ theme by winesearcher.com

“We’re proud of 2020’s line-up and the innovations we’ve made to ensure the festival remains accessible to audiences,” says AFP director Julia Durkin. “Our core mission is to present photography to the public so we are delighted that the public can readily view Festival content via You Tube and broadcast on Freeview TV Channel 20 at 8pm Monday to Saturday (repeated at 3pm the next day) and at 11am on Sundays.

This ensures access to the AFP 2020 programme on a digital platform to showcase outstanding international and national photography and provides activities that audiences can engage and interact with. “Given the current health crisis, AFP has been working within the sector with artists, photographers, stakeholders and funders, to ensure that everything planned to present in a public exhibition space can be offered on air or online. This contingency provides certainty for everyone despite unknowns about if public exhibitions and events will be permitted. We are proud to support and contribute to New Zealand’s arts and cultural sector at this challenging time.”

More information at photographyfestival.org.nz

