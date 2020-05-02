Finalists Announced For 2020 NZ Children’s Music Awards

A tiny pony with a lofty goal, shuffling worms underground and Te Reo Māori are all thoroughly explored by this year’s finalists for the 2020 Children’s Music Awards – an annual presentation celebrating music written for kids.

The Children’s Music Awards celebrate the storytellers, the rhymers, the singers and groovers who write and perform the songs that ignite a love for music in New Zealand children. Music universally brings a magical joy to the senses and plays an especially pivotal role in our children’s lives, spinning their stories and swaying their souls.

We are very pleased to announce the finalists for the 2020 APRA Best Children's Music Song, the Recorded Music NZ Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa / Best Children’s Music Artist, and the NZ On Air Best Children's Music Video.

APRA Best Children's Song finalists:

Kath Bee I Love Life (feat. Joelle) written by Kath Bee and Doug Stenhouse

written by Kath Bee and Doug Stenhouse Aro for Korimako written by Emily and Charles Looker

written by Emily and Charles Looker Ben Sinclair and Jeremy Dillon for Tony the Tiny Pony Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa / Best Children’s Music Artist finalists:

Anika Moa

Captain Festus McBoyle

Chris Sanders

NZ On Air Best Children's Music Video finalists:

Little Ripples for Read To Me, written by Emily and Sam Benge, video by Jade Oskar Harvey and Benjamin Whorwood

written by Emily and Sam Benge, video by Jade Oskar Harvey and Benjamin Whorwood Chris Sanders for Tahi Tahi Tahi Ambulance Song

Ben Sinclair and Jeremy Dillon for Tony the Tiny Pony, video by Ned Wenlock

video by Ned Wenlock The Nukes for Worms, video by Parry Jones and Christian Tjandrawinata

Presented by Recorded Music NZ, APRA NZ and NZ On Air, the awards have the support of Kiwi Kids Music, the national association of children’s songwriters, creators and producers. Formed by some of the most passionate creators of music for Kiwi Kids and currently chaired by Suzy Cato, the association supports NZ children’s music creators and seeks to advance the potential of all our children to live healthy fulfilling lives.

Winners will be announced and the writers celebrated in mid-May at a kid-friendly virtual awards ceremony – more details to come.

