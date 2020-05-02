Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

COVID–19 Stress Relief : 1 Hr Radio Special To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of The Beatles' Let It Be

Saturday, 2 May 2020, 7:44 pm
Press Release: AB Soundbites

New Zealand radio is providing some relief from all the stress during the crazy COVID–19 lockdown period, with some great feature programmes being heard on various local independent stations.

This week back on 8th May 1970 was the release date of the last album released by The Beatles – Let It Be. Later this year a new film documentary – The Beatles : Get Back – which features extensive, never–before–seen fully restored footage of the legendary band's Let It Be recording sessions, along with the entire iconic rooftop concert on London's Savile Row, directed by New Zealand’s Sir Peter Jackson – will be released by Disney Studios in the US and Canada on September 4th, with more dates for the film's global release to follow including New Zealand.

Several local independent radio stations across New Zealand will be playing a special 1 hour programme to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Let It Be album's release called Get Back To Let It Be. This special programme is distributed by AB Soundbites from Hamilton, which also sends out a locally produced retro music chart show – The New Zealand Retro Weekly Top 40 Countdown with Rob Walker, which is heard on around 30 local independent radio stations across the nation every weekend.

Get Back To Let It Be is written, produced and presented by US radio host and Beatles fan Archer, who hosted a 2 hour weekly Beatles radio show in 2008 and 2009 called The Beatles Basement, which ran in New Zealand on Radio 1XX – One Double–X in the Eastern Bay Of Plenty. Archer also presented a special 50th Anniversary programme for the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album in 2017, and also for The White Album's 50th Anniversary in 2018 as well for as the 50th Anniversary for the Abbey Road album in 2019, all of which were heard on several local independent radio stations across New Zealand.

This 1 hour radio special is a behind the scenes journey through the recording sessions for Let It Be album, with insights from The Beatles themselves, along with The Beatles’ famed producer, the late Sir George Martin, and others. The show also contains alternative versions of some songs from the master tapes.

The Get Back To Let It Be Radio Special with Archer will run on the following local independent stations across New Zealand and through their individual online streams :

Heads FM : 106.4FM – Mangawhai & Bream Bay (Lower Northland) ---- www.headsfm.co.nz Saturday 9th May : 12pm

East FM : 88.1FM & 107.1FM – Howick / East Auckland ---- www.eastfm.nz Sunday 10th May : 7pm (As part of the weekly East FM Documentary Series)

Panmure FM : 107.0FM – Panmure (Auckland) ---- www.panmurefm.caster.fm Friday 8th May : 6pm & Repeated Saturday 9th May : 6pm

1XX - One Double–X : 90.5FM & 1242AM – Whakatane & Eastern Bay Of Plenty / 92.9FM – Ohope / 89.7FM – Whakatane CBD ---- www.1xx.co.nz Sunday 10th May : 11am

Central FM : 106.0FM, 105.2FM 99.4FM – Central & Southern Hawke’s Bay ---- www.centralfm.co.nz Thursday 7th May : 7pm & Repeated Sunday 10th May : 12pm

The Wireless : 1530AM – Hawke’s Bay Saturday 10th May : 10am

Coast Access Radio : 104.7FM – Kapiti & Horowhenua ---- www.coastaccessradio.org.nz Friday 8th May : 5pm

Beach FM : 106.3FM – Paraparaumu / Kapiti ---- www.beachfm.co.nz Friday 8th May : 8pm

Triple–X FM : 107.5FM – Paraparaumu / Kapiti ---- www.triplexfm.co.nz Saturday 9th May : 5pm

Hutt Radio : 88.3FM – Hutt Valley ---- www.huttradio.co.nz Saturday 9th May : 3pm & Repeated Monday 11th May : 6pm

Akaroa World Radio : 90.3FM & 90.9FM – Akaroa / Banks Peninsula ---www.akaroaradio.co.nz Sunday 10th May : 2pm

Compass FM : 104.9FM – Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Oxford, Rolleston, Darfield, Pegasus, Culverden / 103.7FM – Hamner Springs, Cheviot, Kaikoura ---- www.compassfm.org.nz Sunday 10 May : 6pm

Radio Central : 91.9FM – Alexandra, Cromwell, Clyde, Manuherikia / 94.3FM – Tevoit Valley / 104.3FM – Maniototo / 96.0FM – Queenstown & Wakatipu Basin / 88.0FM Millers Flat ---- www.radiocentral.nz Saturday 9th May : 7am

Classic Gold : 107.3FM – Alexandra / 88.0FM – Clyde ---- Streaming Online Via Tune In TBC

The Hawk : 89.5FM – Omakau (Central Otago) ---- www.thehawk.nz Saturday 9th May : 10am

Happy Days Radio : 88.3FM - Palmerston, Waikouaiti (East Otago), Clinton (South Otago) / Whitetone City Music : 106.7FM - Oamaru (North Otago) ---- www.happydaysfm.co.nz Sunday 10th May : 3:15 & Repeated Wednesday 13th May : 6:15pm

Cave FM : 106.4FM – Gore ---- www.cavefm.co.nz Saturday 9th May : 7:30pm

The list of these local stations and website links to each station are also on http://www.absoundbites.co.nz/ 

And in these crazy COVID–19 times remember – Travel Local, Buy Local and LISTEN Local!

