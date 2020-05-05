Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Top NZ Artists Headline ZM’s Float At Home

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 8:30 pm
Press Release: NZME.

This Saturday SIX60, Mitch James and Drax Project will perform direct into the homes of thousands of Kiwis in their togs for ZM’s “Float at Home” Music Festival.

Previous ZM Float Music Festivals have seen Kiwi music fans flock-to and float-around in Lake Taupo and Lake Tikitapu.

Now the team at ZM want fans to tog up, jump in the bath, shower or paddling pool, pretend they’re floating in the ocean and tune in to ZM’s Float from Home live stream on the ZM Facebook page.

“We’re absolutely stoked to have SIX60, Mitch James, Drax Project, SACHI, Foley & Paige in our ZM Float from Home live stream - it’s going to be epic,” said ZM’s Content Director Ross Flahive.

“With all that’s going on with COVID-19, the past few weeks have been pretty intense. Float from Home is a chance for us to help Kiwis relax a bit and have some fun”.

ZM’s teamed up with NZ On Air to help support and celebrate New Zealand Music Month, now in its 20th year.

Float at Home will also support the MusicHelpsLive fundraising initiative aiming to raise $2million to help Kiwi’s working in the New Zealand music industry get through the next few months.

“We’re incredibly proud of ZM’s commitment to support the New Zealand music industry by playing more Kiwi music than any other music radio network in New Zealand*. Now with COVID-19 many in the industry including the sound crews, roadies and security teams are all going to need a bit of extra help,” said Flahive.

The ZM Float from Home live stream starts at 3pm this Saturday (9 May, 2020) via the ZM Facebook page. Check out additional details here.

To make an automatic $3 donation to MusicHelps, text MUSIC to 2448. MusicHelpsLive aims to raise $2 million dollars to help Kiwis involved in the music industry whose livelihoods have been impacted as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

*Radioscope/Recorded Music NZ weekly local content percentages.

