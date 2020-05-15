2020 NZ Radio Awards Winners Announced

The winners of the 2020 New Zealand Radio Awards have been announced today.

Regretfully, due to COVID-19, the annual live event was unable to take place this year.

The awards acknowledged the great content produced within all aspects of the radio industry. They recognise the on-air personalities, news & sports coverage, marketing, advertising and community involvement.

NZ Radio Awards Chair, Jana Rangooni said “it is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate all the great talent in our industry, not just those who won today. Around 3.6 million New Zealanders listen to radio every week and the small selection of audio that makes the finals every year gives you an indication of the incredible range of content they consume and enjoy”.

Mike Hosking from Newstalk ZB was awarded ‘Best Talk Presenter–Breakfast or Drive’ with Marcus Lush from Newstalk ZB the successful winner of the ‘Best Talk Presenter–Other’ category.

ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan & Megan took out one of the most sought after awards with ‘Best Breakfast Show - Music Network’.

‘Best News or Sports Journalist’ went to Guyon Espiner at Radio New Zealand.

‘Best News Story-Team Coverage’ went to Magic Talk & Affiliates for their coverage of the Christchurch Terror Attacks and ‘Best Sports Story-Team Coverage’ to Radio Sport for their coverage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

In an unprecedented result, The Breeze & More FM networks took joint winner honours for ‘Network Station of the Year’. ‘Station of the Year–Non-Network’ went to 1XX in Whakatane.

The much coveted ‘Sir Paul Holmes Broadcaster of the Year’ award went to Bryce Casey from The Rock.

This year there were two awards made for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Radio’ - the first awarded to Dean Buchanan and the second to Glenn Smith.

For a full list of the finalists & winners, please go to the website www.rba.co.nz/nz-radio-awards.

