Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wheels On The Bus Go Round And Round

Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Arts on Tour New Zealand

While many arts agencies are encumbered by scale, one small Christchurch based touring agency is rolling on. Arts On Tour NZ has survived the last 25 years by selecting high quality Kiwi acts to tour.

“Staying small and supporting local, has allowed us to prosper come earthquakes, plague or closed borders,” says Steve Thomas, the veteran arts promoter and poet.

Since establishing Arts on Tour NZ in Christchurch in 1995, the agency has generated over $4 million in revenue as direct income to Kiwi artists. Touring acts from Kaitaia to Stewart Island, it has thrived with the assistance of Creative NZ and many voluntary arts supporters, communities and charitable trusts.

Arts On Tour NZ has promoted over 200 original Kiwi artists and groups including the Front Lawn, Don McGlashan, The Eastern, Marlon Williams, Moana Maniapoto, Michele A’Court, Penny Ashton, Whirimako Black, Delaney Davidson, NZ String Quartet, NZ Trio, and many other Kiwi acts, who have continued significant careers, here and overseas.

With the borders closed and encouragements to buy local, Kiwi artists are in demand. “Now there is less sport happening, music and theatre enters the stage to take the limelight and lift the spirits, in a way that only the arts can. No winners and losers here, just beauty and bathos, and experiences you will never forget, “ Mr Thomas said.

In addition, the AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable, as artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.

The film Central to the Soul premiered in 2019 at the 14th International Doc Edge festival tells the story. https://youtu.be/AMLrN9B8sZc

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Arts on Tour New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 