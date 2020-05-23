Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Peter Trevelyan, Differentiate, Opens Next Week

Saturday, 23 May 2020, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Bartley and Company Art

Polysphere #1, 2020, recycled plastic and acrylic case, 420 x 420 x 420 mm

Renowned for his audaciously precarious but surprisingly robust graphite sculptures, Peter Trevelyan here reveals a major change in direction with new conceptual concerns, the use of recycled plastic, and the introduction of colour. We are proud to present the first solo exhibition of this significant evolution in his practice.

Differentiate is about the act and art of looking, things breaking into small components, finding, and becoming aware of form that may at first be difficult to see. Using recycled fine plastic thread Trevelyan has created spidery, finely drawn, organic, biomorphic, cloud like sculptural forms that, like his earlier pencil lead sculptures, generate awe.

The genesis of the shift was Trevelyan's increasing awareness of the ubiquitous spread and pernicious invisibility of micro-plastics and their effects on the environment and our bodies. “I have always been interested in barely perceptible structures and it was this idea of the nearly invisible colonisation of space and biology by this material that really informed all these works.”

Methodologically the work employs the same building blocks and the mathematical repetition of form as his older work, but what we see here is a distinctive shift from an interest in art history, linear perspective, architecture and geometry to an engagement with issues confronting the world.

Trevelyan graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Canterbury in 2000 and completed a PhD at Massey University's School of Fine Arts in 2014. His work has been shown in an impressive array of public gallery exhibitions and public places nationally and as far afield as the United Arab Emirates. His work is in public and private collections in New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong.

Writing about the ten year survey of his work at the Sarjeant Gallery last year, curator Greg Donsen said: “Like many of the best makers, Trevelyan defies categorisation. He is an artist, mathematician, spider, magician in equal parts…

PETER TREVELYAN

Differentiate 

27 May - 20 June, 2020

PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO PUBLIC OPENING FOR THIS EXHIBITION

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bartley and Company Art on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 