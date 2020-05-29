Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Triple Celebration For Aimee Fisher At The 2020 Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards

Friday, 29 May 2020, 7:54 am
Press Release: Sport Hawke's Bay

Top New Zealand kayaker Aimee Fisher has been crowned the Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sportsperson of the Year for third time.

Aimee backed up her titles in 2016 and 2018 and is now tied for most overall titles alongside powerlifter, Derek Pomana who claimed 1994, 95 and 97 awards.

The 2020 event was held online for the first time ever due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but winners were able to attend virtually, on the Sport Hawke’s Bay Facebook and YouTube pages. The awards presentation was hosted by leading sport television identity Laura McGoldrick.

In total 51 individuals, sport teams and clubs contested 14 categories during the evening.

Forsyth Barr Investment Adviser Matt Carney says, “We congratulate all of the finalists and the winners in each category, particularly the Forsyth Barr Hawke’s Bay Sportsperson of the Year, Aimee Fisher on a trifecta of wins.

“As a New Zealand-owned investment advisory firm with a long history and a large presence in the Hawke’s Bay, we are proud to continue our involvement with the awards, despite that challenges of not have a gala awards dinner.”

Canoe Polo were recognised for an outstanding 12 months which saw the sport develop a world-class facility at the Mitre10 Regional Sports Park. Kelly Hepburn, Canoe Polo Chair claimed the Sportsground.co.nz

Administrator of the Year, while Canoe Polo was announced as the Nimon and Sons Sport Organisation of the Year.

The hotly contested EIT Junior Sportsperson of the Year was again claimed by up and coming hockey star, New Zealand Black Stick Olivia Shannon.

Sport Hawke’s Bay General Manager, Commercial said Ryan Hambleton said “The awards in 2020 is one we will all remember. It was important for the team at Sport Hawke’s Bay to recognise some of the outstanding sportspeople, volunteers, coaches and organisations in the region.”

“With world champions through to nationally recognised volunteers, sport in Hawke’s Bay is in a healthy state but continues to face uncertainty due to the impact of Covid-19.”

“Thanks to our partners, sponsors and those who take the time to nominate, we have been able to deliver what has been a great celebration of sport” who help make this event happen”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sport Hawke's Bay on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 