Artist Announced For Hawke’s Bays Iconic Wine Event

Organisers of New Zealand’s oldest and most prestigious wine auction continue planning this year’s iconic wine event. In it’s 29th year the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is able to persist due to the generosity of Hawke’s Bay winemakers and commercial partners.

General Manager, Elisha Milmine says, “we are absolutely delighted that this year the very talented Anna Jepson, will be the 2020 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction Feature Artist.”

Anna Jepson is a contemporary artist, born and bred in Hawke’s Bay. She has been painting for well over two decades. Anna's forms are often classical, set into an abstracted background rendering a sense of harmony, whilst capturing a relationship of space and light.

Anna Jepson says, “I am delighted to be selected as the 2020 Hawke’s Bay Wine Artist and am enjoying creating a painting that is fitting and reflective of this special event and our beautiful region.” “it is an honour, being able to give back and create a piece of artwork with proceeds to Cranford, most of us have been touched by their support when faced with the loss of a loved one.”

The art piece Anna has been working on will be revealed to the sponsor partnership group at Bostock Wines Stables on 1st July, and will then be displayed at Tennyson Gallery for the general public to view until the Wine Auction.

The Wine Auction event begins with your opportunity to wander the room speaking with many of the regions talented winemakers while tasting the wine they have on auction, our Event Ambassador - Mike McRoberts will also be there mingling with guests. This is followed by the fun and lively auction, raise your paddles to walk away with some of Hawke's Bay's finest wines, one travel package or the art piece by Anna Jepson.

The Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is possible due to a group of very talented and successful winemakers and artists, coming together to donate, showcase and celebrate their works on a national and international stage. The success of this event allows all contributors to acknowledge those less fortunate in our community by gifting auction proceeds to Cranford Hospice.

Event tickets will go on sale 1st July and absentee bidding is also available. To follow update’s sign up at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz or ‘like’ Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Facebook or Instagram pages.

