Giftbox Boutique Support Breast Cancer Foundation In Mother’s Day Appeal

Giftbox Boutique has raised $2726 for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ through their annual pink ribbon appeal.

The online NZ gift basket retailer gave customers the option of adding a pink ribbon to their order for a small one dollar koha. They then matched the donation on every pink ribbon purchased. Giftbox Boutique have been running their Mother’s Day appeal for the past three years, but this year’s donation significantly eclipsed previous appeals.

“We are over the moon with the success of our pink ribbon appeal” says Giftbox Boutique director, Katie Gray. “Last year we saw a little over $500 raised. To beat that by five-fold is a real testament to the generosity of our customer base”.

This year, Mother’s Day took place during alert level 3.

“It was a privilege to be able to connect kiwis with their mums during the lockdown period”, says Gray. “With most unable to see their mothers in person, it was great to be able to deliver special gifts to mums across the country”.

“It was even more special knowing that for every giftbox with a pink ribbon leaving our warehouse, $2 was going to the Breast Cancer Foundation”.

Giftbox boutique run three ribbon drives each year, supporting a range of different charities.

“Gift giving is at the heart of what we do. As our business grows, we will continually look to increase how much we give back”, explains Gray.

Their next ribbon appeal will be the blue ribbon appeal for father’s day with all proceeds going to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand. Gray is optimistic about the success of future charity drives.

“As our customer base grows, more and more people are aware of our ribbon appeals. We promote these out through our social media channels, encouraging our customers to chip in and offering to match their donations”.

The $2726 raised has been handed over to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

