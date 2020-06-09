Live Sport Commentary Is Back On-Air

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has announced live sport commentary will be back on-air with the relaunch of two of New Zealand’s biggest sporting competitions over the next two weeks.

Starting with top level rugby this weekend, every Super Rugby Aotearoa game will be broadcast live on Newstalk ZB Sport on iHeartRadio and on local frequencies across New Zealand (local frequencies can be found at newstalkzb.co.nz)

From Monday 22 June ANZ Premiership Netball games will also be broadcast on NZME’s digital and broadcast platforms each Monday night.

Commentary Teams:

ANZ Premiership Netball: Yvonne Willering and Malcolm Jordan

Super Rugby Aotearoa:

Auckland - Elliott Smith

Hamilton - Nigel Yalden

Wellington - Jason Pine

Christchurch - Brian Ashby

Dunedin - Paul Allison

