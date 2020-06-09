Hawke’s Bay Premium Wine Event Full Steam Ahead

Organisers of New Zealand’s oldest and most prestigious wine auction have today announced planning is now full steam ahead with this year’s event, which celebrates and recognises 29 years of wineries producing exceptional and sought-after auction lots.

This year’s Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction will be held on Saturday 19th September, back in the heart of Hastings at the newly refurbished Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says “it is incredibly exciting to have the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction back in Functions on Hastings at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.” “Our community will have many fantastic memories of attending the wine auction in the former Plaza and we welcome them back to Toitoi with big open arms for its 29th auction.” “We encourage everyone to give generously at this event, which is a wonderful fundraiser for Cranford Hospice.”

General Manager, Elisha Milmine says, “The Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is possible due to a group of very talented and successful winemakers, artists and corporate partners, coming together to donate, showcase and celebrate their works on a national and international stage. The success of this event allows all contributors to acknowledge those less fortunate in our community by gifting auction proceeds to Cranford Hospice.”

The Wine Auction event begins with your opportunity to wander the room speaking with many of the regions talented winemakers while tasting the wine they have on auction, our Event Ambassador - Mike McRoberts will also be their mingling with guests. This is followed by the fun and lively auction, raise your paddles to walk away with some of Hawke’s Bay’s finest wines, one travel package or our feature art piece created by Anna Jepson.

The Pre-Tasting event which is held one month prior to the Wine Auction on Wednesday 19th August at the Napier Conference Centre, provides another opportunity for guests to speak to the winemakers and be one of the lucky people to taste these especially created one-off wine blends and premium wines which will be auctioned at the Wine Auction.

“WineWorks, Director and Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Principal Sponsor - Tim Nowell-Usticke says “The Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction exists not only to honour the talent and terroir in the Hawke’s Bay winemaking sector, but also to gift much needed funds to Cranford Hospice.” “The winemaking sector knows how to deal with disasters, both natural and economic, but has continued to be the backbone of this event for 29 years now. We continue to support the event, the winemakers and the community that produces and treasures this amazing product.”.

The Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is run annually and has firmly secured the position of New Zealand’s premier wine event for the uniqueness of the wine offerings.

‘Kate Radburnd, Owner and Winemaker of Radburnd Cellar, is now into her third year as Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Chairperson. She says “2020 grape harvest has seen an exceptional level of high quality fruit, the wines of this vintage will be outstanding and worth raising your paddles for at this year’s Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction raising much needed funds for Cranford Hospice.”’

Milmine says “Get a syndicate together, come along taste the superb wines, chat to many of the region’s top producers, then raise your paddles to bid on never to be seen again and premium wines”.

Event tickets on sale 1st July – Pre-Tasting $35 | Wine Auction $60. Get in quick they do sell out.

To follow update’s sign up at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz or ‘like’ Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Facebook or Instagram pages.

