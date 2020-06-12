Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Draw Confirmed

Friday, 12 June 2020, 9:51 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

A rematch of last year's SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Grand Final between Howick and Mt Albert will headline the opening round of the new season when it kicks off on Saturday, June 20.

The match – which will see the champion of champions Stormont Shield go on the line – will also be streamed live and free on aucklandleague.co.nz.

The full regular season draw for the first division was confirmed by the Auckland Rugby League this week after the original season start was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DRAW

The reduced SAS Fox Memorial Premiership season will see 11 regular season rounds played, with every team playing each other once. The play-off format will see the top five sides advance to the post season (rather than the usual four).

For next year, the teams which had qualified for either the 2020 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership Qualifying Series, or the 2020 Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship Qualifying Series, will automatically retain participation eligibility for the same Premiership Qualifying Series in 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZSP: NZSO To Perform Beethoven’s Famous Fifth Live From Wellington

New Zealanders can enjoy two free live-streamed performances by their national orchestra this month, beginning with Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony . The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will play the “da-da-da-dah” masterpiece live on stage from ... More>>

818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 