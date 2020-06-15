"ALIVE AT THE METEOR!"



Meteor Theatre, 1 Victoria St, Hamilton, NZ - Saturday July 4th, 2020

"ALIVE AT THE METEOR" is intended as a celebration of emerging from covid-19 and all the upheavals and disruptions that this entailed.

Two of the Waikato's much-loved retro indie-folk-pop bands–Sylvia's Toaster and The Big Muffin Serious Band–have joined together to put on an evening of light-hearted musical entertainment to help re-open the Meteor Theatre after the months of lock-down and social distancing, and to give audiences a jolly good night out!

Sylvia's Toaster are a 10-piece post-modern ukulele noir band that is charming, colourful and quirky, with an eclectic array of instruments and fantastic vocals. They play lesser-known folk and dark pop tunes from the '60s through to present day, all with a hint of tasteful chaos.

Big Muffin Serious Band are an anarchic busking-style ukulele-based skiffle band, who play a mixture of ironic rearrangements of rock classics and obscure ditties from the 1920s and '30s, and tell tall stories from The Incomplete History of Music.

Both bands are based in the tiny Waikato settlement of Te Pahu, 30km south-west of Hamilton.

