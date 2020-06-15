2020 ANZ Premiership Tickets To Go On Sale This Week

The 2020 ANZ Premiership will have fans courtside when the revamped competition starts on Friday, with tickets going on sale this week.

The general public will be able to buy tickets from midday this Wednesday for matches at Auckland Netball Centre from Sunday 21 June, with the first two nights of competition (Friday 19 June and Saturday 20 June) open to families, friends and partners of the ANZ Premiership.

New Zealand’s elite domestic league becomes the first professional women’s sporting competition in the southern hemisphere to return to action in front of fans, since the start of the global COVID-19 lockdown in March.

Netball New Zealand Head of Events and International Kate Agnew said limiting the first two nights to the team’s wider families and sponsors was a way of saying thank you for their support.

“It’s been an incredibly tough journey to get to this point and we want to acknowledge the effort and commitment it has taken to ensure the ANZ Premiership can resume,” she said.

The 10-week ANZ Premiership starts on Friday when the Splice Construction Magic go up against the Northern Mystics at Auckland Netball Centre where a grandstand will be erected to cater for a capacity crowd of 500.

Tickets for the games at Auckland Netball Centre will be available through the Auckland Netball Centre website with adult tickets priced at $25 and children at $15.

Games for the second half of the season, starting 31 July, will be reallocated to home games with an updated draw and ticketing expected to be released later this week.

Agnew said there was a genuine buzz of excitement knowing that the ANZ Premiership whistles were about to blow.

“Being the first professional women’s league in the southern hemisphere which has been able to restart their competition is a credit to the work behind the scenes from everyone from management to teams and officials to get the ANZ Premiership back on court,” she said.

“I know everyone can’t wait to see our top netballers in action and for the athletes themselves, to be playing in front of fans is a big plus for them.”

All 45 remaining games of the revised ANZ Premiership season will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 3.

2020 ANZ Premiership – Round 2 fixtures

Friday 19 June, 7pm - Magic v Mystics

Saturday 20 June, 5pm - Steel v Tactix

Sunday 21 June, 5pm - Stars v Pulse (open to general public)

Monday 22 June, 7pm - Stars v Tactix (open to general public)







