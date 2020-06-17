Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Horokoau Set Up Final Showdown Against Hikurangi

Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 7:23 am
Press Release: Tennis New Zealand

Alex Klintcharov and Reece Falck have won the deciding doubles rubber to send Horokoau into Thursday’s New Zealand Premier League Tennis Final against Hikurangi.

Horokoau have beaten Mauao 2-1 in the second semi final after looking like being ousted early in the second set of the second singles match.

Finn Reynolds got Mauao off to the best possible start with a 6-1 6-3 win over Reece Falck in 1 hour 13 minutes. Macsen Sisam looked to be on course to clinch the tie for Mauao when he led Alex Klintcharov 6-2 3-1. But the 23-year-old Klintcharov roared back to win 2-6 7-6 (5) 6-1 in 2 hours 15.

Klintcharov and Falck then defeated Reynolds and Zach Whaanga 6-2 6-3 to win through to the final.

In Thursday’s final Horokoau will be the underdogs against Hikurangi who are led by the experienced Statham brothers Rubin and Oliver.

Meanwhile Taranaki’s won through to the 5th and 6th place playoff after a 2-1 win over Aoraki.

George Stoupe defeated Jamie Garbett 6-1 6-1 while Ajeet Rai overcame Chris Zhang 6-2 6-3 to clinch the tie.

Aoraki avoided a clean sweep with Riki and Ben McLachlan winning the doubles 6-3 6-4 over Stoupe and Rai.

