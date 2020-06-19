Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Staham Brothers Clinch NZ Premier League Tennis Title For Hikurangi

Friday, 19 June 2020, 7:16 am
Press Release: Tennis New Zealand

Rubin Statham has completed an unbeaten run in singles in the New Zealand Tennis Premier League to clinch the title for Hikurangi over Horokoau.

The 33-year-old New Zealand number one has won his eighth straight match 6-3 6-3 in 1 hour 14 over Alex Klintcharov to put his team 2-0 up.

Falck and Dylan Heap gained some consolation with a 7-6 6-1 win over Oliver Statham and Daniel Rowe in the doubles rubber for a 2-1 win for Hikurangi.

Games went with serve until the fifth game of the first set when Statham broke the 23-year-old Klintcharov to love and he never looked back.

“It was a fairy tale finish to a long process since hip surgery last year and I feel honoured to be competing again after such a long time. It was great to come through with my twin brother.” Statham said.”

Statham had earlier beaten Klintcharov 6-4 7-5 in the first week of competition.

Statham’s twin brother Oliver had got Hikurangi off to a winning start with a tough three sets win over 18-year-old Reece Falck.

Statham prevailed in a marathon 2-hour 22-minute battle 6-3 6-7 (2) 6-3.

Tongariro beat Taranaki 2-1 in the battle for 5th place.

