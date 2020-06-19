Staham Brothers Clinch NZ Premier League Tennis Title For Hikurangi

Rubin Statham has completed an unbeaten run in singles in the New Zealand Tennis Premier League to clinch the title for Hikurangi over Horokoau.

The 33-year-old New Zealand number one has won his eighth straight match 6-3 6-3 in 1 hour 14 over Alex Klintcharov to put his team 2-0 up.

Falck and Dylan Heap gained some consolation with a 7-6 6-1 win over Oliver Statham and Daniel Rowe in the doubles rubber for a 2-1 win for Hikurangi.

Games went with serve until the fifth game of the first set when Statham broke the 23-year-old Klintcharov to love and he never looked back.

“It was a fairy tale finish to a long process since hip surgery last year and I feel honoured to be competing again after such a long time. It was great to come through with my twin brother.” Statham said.”

Statham had earlier beaten Klintcharov 6-4 7-5 in the first week of competition.

Statham’s twin brother Oliver had got Hikurangi off to a winning start with a tough three sets win over 18-year-old Reece Falck.

Statham prevailed in a marathon 2-hour 22-minute battle 6-3 6-7 (2) 6-3.

Tongariro beat Taranaki 2-1 in the battle for 5th place.

