Marlborough Celebrates Art And Wine With New Event

The Marlborough Art & Wine Fair is a collaborative exhibition of 24 leading artists from Marlborough featuring paintings, ceramic art, sculptures, and photographic art. Opening at The Wine Station Monday, 29th June, this inaugural event will continue over a 12-week period.

The original Marlborough Art and Wine Fair was due to be held at the Marlborough Convention Centre for a week over Queen’s Birthday and was postponed due to Covid-19. During lockdown, event organisers and directors of The Wine Station decided to reformat the event to use the best of both to capture two of Marlborough’s greatest assets, it’s creative talent and world-renowned wines. The Wine Station, situated in the renovated 1906 heritage Blenheim railway station building, will be reconfigured as an art and wine gallery and guests will be able to choose from 80 Marlborough wines on tasting while enjoying the exceptional art on display.

Four artists will exhibit their work every two weeks at The Wine Station and this concept will continue for the 12-week period. Each group of artists will have a combined launch event at the beginning of their 2-week exhibition and will be aligned with a local charity.

“We are very excited about this event which showcases Marlborough’s creative talent. The Wine Station is a supporter of the ‘Buy Local’ campaign and sees this as a great way to help local charities and artists,” says director, Angela Wentworth. “Marlborough is world-renowned as a celebrated wine region and boasts an incredible amount of artistic talent. The Marlborough Art & Wine Fair will be a celebration of our best art and wine.”

The first four talented artists launching the event on 29th June are Brian Baxter, Clarry Neame, Joanna Dudson-Scott and Liz Anderson. For the duration of their two-week exhibition, Hospice Marlborough will stand to benefit from a percentage of every purchase.

“Marlborough Hospice are delighted to be the nominated charity for the first two weeks of the Art & Wine Fair. This event is a unique way for people to support Hospice while appreciating the talented Marlborough artists and the superb range of wines Marlborough has to offer,” comments Sandy Inwood of Marlborough Hospice.

Public entry to the Marlborough Art and Wine Fair is complimentary.

Marlborough Art and Wine Fair:

When: 29th June - 27th September. Open daily 11am - 6pm

Entry: Free

Where: The Wine Station (located at Blenheim Railway Station)

The Wine Station

Blenheim Railway Station

2 Sinclair Street

Blenheim

+64 3 578 2633

info@thewinestation.co.nz

https://www.thewinestation.co.nz/

