Zespri Bay Of Plenty & Coromandel Awards Of Excellence Finalists Announced

A busy and successful season between the flags and at lifesaving sport competitions will be celebrated at Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Zespri Bay of Plenty & Coromandel Awards of Excellence.

Volunteers and athletes have been named as finalists and the winners will be recognised at a ceremony on Saturday, July 18 at Club Mt Maunganui; 45 Kawaka St, Mt Maunganui.

The annual awards recognise volunteers who have gone above and beyond, who have dedicated many hours to their club, and have excelled in lifesaving sport.

They come from surf lifesaving clubs at Hot Water Beach, Tairua, Pauanui, Onemana, Whangamata, Whiritoa, Waihi Beach, Mt Maunganui, Omanu Beach, Papamoa, Maketu, Pukehina, Whakatane and Opotiki.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Eastern Region Lifesaving Manager Chaz Gibbons Campbell says it was a busy season for the volunteer Surf Lifeguards.

“There was some sizable swell to kick start the season which had lifeguards in and out of the water assisting and rescuing swimmers to safety, as well as many first aid related callouts.

“Lifeguards were kept busy interacting with members of the public to ensure that they were aware of the dangers and encouraging them to swim between the flags,” Chaz says.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Eastern Region Sport Manager Mark Inglis says the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty Clubs enjoyed a “very successful” season of lifesaving sport.

“This is evidenced by some of the highest participation rates by club members at local events.

“There were a good number of our local athletes who achieved outstanding performances at the national event level, many of whom will be recognised at these local Awards of Excellence.”

Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.

The regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on September 19.

Zespri Bay of Plenty & Coromandel Awards of Excellence 2020 finalists

Bay of Plenty/Coromandel Rookie Lifeguard of the Year

Jessica Galley – Omanu Beach Surf Life Saving Club

Rosie Swain – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Daisy De La Haye – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Bay of Plenty finalists:

Patrol Support Person of the Year

Ashleigh Riekart – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club

Eleanor Perfect – Whakatane Surf Life Saving Club

Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year

Andy McDowell – Pukehina Surf Rescue

Julia Conway – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Ryan Hohneck – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club

U19 Emerging Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year

Sam Reeder – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Emma Russell – Pukehina Surf Rescue

Sean Curragh – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Patrol Captain of the Year

Josh Russell – Pukehina Surf Rescue

Ryan Hohneck – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club

Tyler Nitschke – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Instructor of the Year

Jaime Troughton – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Gabriel Brockelsby – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Tyler Nitschke – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Examiner of the Year

Boyd Harris – Pukehina Surf Rescue

Dani Shepherd – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Gabriel Brockelsby – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Rescue of the Year

Whakatane

Mount Maunganui

Regional Lifeguard of the Year

Jaamin Fuller – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Andrew Callaway – Pukehina Surf Rescue

Julia Conway – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Beach Education Instructor of the Year

Roisin Boyle – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Tyler Nitschke – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Robynne Cabusao – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club

Coromandel finalists:

Patrol Support Person of the Year

Shariene Manukau – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Cole Hulme – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year

Max Jones – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club

James Lloyd – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Phoebe Havill – Onemana Surf Life Saving Club

U19 Emerging Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year

Sam Cox – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club

Jess Meade – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Rian Butler – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Patrol Captain of the Year

Tyler Ranger – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club

Georgia Eldridge – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Maddie Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Instructor of the Year

Alex Beggs – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club

Maddie Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Lucy Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Examiner of the Year

Lucy Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Stuart Upjohn – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club

Rescue of the Year

Waihi

Whiritoa

Whangamata

Regional Lifeguard of the Year

Lucy Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Max Jones – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club

Jaime Lock – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club

Beach Education Instructor of the Year

Lucy Scown – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Georgia Eldridge – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Tyler Ranger – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club

Lifesaving Sport Awards – Bay of Plenty and Coromandel

Emerging Official of the Year

Mick Buckley – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Kate Miller – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club

Donna Gardiner – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Official of the Year

Greg Reiger – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Jo Miller – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club

Bruce Matheson – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Emerging Coach of the Year

Danny Hart – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Jack Bullock – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club

Connor Swanberg – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Coach of the Year

John Bryant (Spindles) – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Tom Lowe – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club

Simon Wills – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Volunteer Coach of the Year

Adam Walter – Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

Boyd Harris – Pukehina Surf Rescue

Sam Cox – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club

Matt Waide – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Sports Team of the Year

Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service – U16 Men's Pool Relay Team (Zach Reeder, Liam Shanahan, Benjamin Cosford, Tarquin Magner)

Omanu Surf Life Saving Club – Open Men's Beach Relay

Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club – Open Board Rescue Team (Scott and Mitch Cowdrey)

Sports Person of the Year

U14 Male

Thomas Richardson – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Ned Steane – Whakatane Surf Life Saving Club

Zac Bryant – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

U14 Female

Talitha McEwan – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Maggie Robinson – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club

Charlotte Goldsmith – Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club

U16 Male

Tarquin Magner – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Gus Shivnan – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Michael Esterhuizen – Whakatane Surf Life Saving Club

U16 Female

Lucy Bartlett – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Mia Gardner – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

U19 Male

Lochlainn O'Connor – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Tom Scott – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Tyler Tapper – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club

U19 Female

Molly Shivnan – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Olive Pearce – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Open Male

Max Beattie – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Hamish Miller – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Open Female

Natalie Peat – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club

Libby Bradley – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Madison Kidd – Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club

Masters Male

Barry Cutfield – Whakatane Surf Life Saving Club

Ian Glover – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Damian Munro – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Master Female

Naomi Davoren – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club

Pamela Kane – Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

Cat Manning – Whakatane Surf Life Saving Club

International – Individual

Lochlainn O'Connor – Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service

Natalie Peat – Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club

International – Team

Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club – U23 Men's Surfboat Crew (Steve Pipe, Zane Sweetman, Taine Wilson, Joshua Nicholas, Sergio Schuler)

Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service – U19 Female Obstacle Relay (Lily Pearce, Mia Gardiner, Olive Pearce, Isabella Akroyd)

